LeBron James Gave Stephen Curry Wake-Up Call After Warriors Star Finally Repaid Teammates’ Faith

For years, Stephen Curry and LeBron James were destined to clash, not connect two giants whose legacies ran side by side but never intertwined. Then came Paris. At last, the world saw them united on the Olympic stage, and the result felt like basketball mythology coming to life. But their long-awaited partnership didn’t start as a fairy tale. LeBron was locked in from day one, while Curry stumbled through an uncharacteristically quiet opening stretch, triggering pressure from inside the locker room and setting the stage for one of the most dramatic turnarounds of his career.

James announced part 2 of “Mind the Game” with James, Curry, and Steve Nash. In the promotional clip, Nash joked with a laugh, “Was it great to welcome him (Curry) to the Olympics four or five days later?” To which James replied, “Ant, you hear Ant. (Anthony Edwards) ‘Alright, now, we waiting on one of them Steph games. We waiting on one of them Steph games.’ And (Devin) Booker be like, oh, it’s coming.” For a superstar who’s built his name on nuclear scoring nights, that was the friendly but firm wake‑up call from inside the locker room. It was a reminder that Team USA wasn’t just waiting on any Steph game but was counting on it.

Through the first four games, Curry averaged 7.25 points and 2.5 assists per game. It took a while, but Curry finally exploded in the semifinal and the final. After 36 points against Serbia that included 9 three pointers, Curry rained three pointers on France in the finals. He scored a team-high 24 points, all coming on 3-pointers. Four of those 3s came in the game’s final 2:47. The final three-pointer, or the “Golden Dagger” as Curry calls it, was the coup de grace.

He was double-teamed by France’s Nicolas Batum and Evan Fournier, but Curry did not care. He launched a deep, high-arching 3-pointer that put the U.S. ahead 96-87. Curry ran down the court with his hands on his head in his trademark “good night” celebration. However, while Curry was celebrating, James was panicking at the other end. James revealed how to bring Curry back down to earth.

“He thought a timeout happening after the last one. He ran down the whole right side, went around the base side. Look at our teammates on the bench. I’m like, yo, yo, yo, we got a guard still, bro,” LeBron said with a laugh in the short clip. You can see France bringing the ball up the court in the background while Curry was still celebrating. Of course, the three-point machine knew France was coming back quickly, but the shot deserved that celebration.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) and guard LeBron James (6) and guard Kevin Durant (7) celebrate with their gold medals on the podium after defeating France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.

Looking back, however, that iconic moment would have been remembered for the wrong reasons if France had done the impossible. A 9-point gap in 35 seconds was very difficult but not impossible for France. Now that it’s all said and done, we can reminisce about this sequence as a full-circle moment.

After motivating Steph to put on a show, LeBron pulled him back in the zone for a final few seconds. And that tiny moment on the sideline, LeBron yanking Curry back from celebration to competition, is exactly why fans are already wondering whether Paris was their last dance together. Or just a preview of one more Olympic run on home soil in Los Angeles in 2028.

Will LeBron James And Stephen Curry Reunite For Los Angeles 2028?

LeBron James has a recent history of baiting his audience. The Second Decision saga had everyone at their ropes, but it turned out to be a marketing stunt. The podcast, releasing on 11/18 at 6 am PT, also teased another decision regarding their potential participation at the 2028 Olympics.

“What do you think? You think you got an LA Olympics?” Asked Nash.“You already know my answer,” replied Lebron James. Turning towards Curry, Nash asked,“You think you might?” The clip was immediately cut. It is a clear strategy to hook the audience. Let’s discuss if the duo should return as veterans.

So far, all signs were that 2024 was the last Olympics of Curry and James. “This might not come around again,” Curry said after the 2024 Olympics. James, on the other hand, had flat-out said, “Me actually going on and playing, I don’t see it happening.” A group of fans wants their experience to be present at the home Olympics. James will be 43 years old when Olympic mania hits Los Angeles in three years, while Steph will be 40. Beyond age, their current fitness signals a decline.

LeBron James is nursing a sciatica injury and has not participated in the 2025-26 season yet. It’s a chronic condition that comes with old age. It seems time has caught up to the 41-year-old. He is ramping up for a return, but the type of injury is a sign of his body declining. Steph Curry is an interesting case. He has had a few minor injuries recently, missing time with illness. But he is still working on his fitness and keeping in good shape. If Curry is the same player he is now, he could be an asset.

However, if his level drops by the time, there will be better players available as a replacement. Currently, Jalen Brunson is predicted to take Curry’s role at the Olympics, who is an elite guard too. You have the likes of Tyrese Haliburton, who was a non-participating squad member at the 2024 Olympics. Anthony Edwards will provide Olympic experience with Bam Adebayo, along with Devin Booker. There is no major lack of experience. Unless LeBron’s body surprises everyone, Paris should stay his Olympic farewell, while a specialist role in LA might still make sense for Curry if he maintains his fitness and ability.