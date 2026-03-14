LeBron James Gets “Most Narcissistic Athlete” Tag After NBA’s Special Move

LeBron James is one of the most decorated athletes of this era. Even at 41, the NBA superstar is breaking one record after another. With that, the honors can’t stop following the Los Angeles Lakers star. Yet, while LeBron recently sported another new patch on his jersey for breaking the all-time field goals made record, some people aren’t too amused with the NBA’s gesture.

In the latest episode of the WFAN Sports Radio program, Craig Carton shared his displeasure about LeBron James getting honored by the NBA with another jersey patch.

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“The most narcissistic athlete in the history of all sports,” Carton began. “I decided to call up the NBA again and tell them now that he has, I think, made the most field goals in the history of the NBA, which is clearly a, you know, a compiling stat that he wants a new patch. And the NBA that is now run by LeBron James, apparently said, yes, sir, no problem, sir.

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“He’s not going to wear a patch that says most missed field goals, which he also has the record for. He’s not going to wear a patch that says most turnovers in the history of basketball, which he also has the record for, but he is going to wear a patch of one of one that says most field goals made.”

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The Akron Hammer surpassed Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on March 5 against the Denver Nuggets to break the all-time field goals made record, which previously stood at 15,837 baskets. To commemorate his legendary achievement, the league announced that the Lakers star will wear a new patch on the left side of his jersey.

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However, Carton also came up with a viable argument, saying that other NBA greats never got to wear patches for their achievements.

“Big Mac, did John Stockton wear a patch when he became the all-time NBA assist leader? He didn’t. When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar became the all-time points leader in NBA history, which he did, did he wear a patch?”

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“When Michael Jordan did everything, did he ever wear a patch? I don’t believe so. Magic Johnson ever wear a patch? I don’t think so. No. Charles Barkley ever wear a patch? No. But LeBron James is now on his second patch honoring himself. And that’s the guy a lot of you view as your king and the greatest of all time,” Carton added.

Interestingly, this will be his second jersey patch of the season. Since January 2026, LeBron has been wearing a patch honoring his 23rd season in the league. The patch features a silhouette of his iconic chalk toss and also pays tribute to all the franchises he has been a part of in his illustrious career. Every minute detail, color has some significance in this patch.

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Now, with this new patch, LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to sport two commemorative patches in a single season. This only signifies his longevity and hunger to thrive more with every passing year, so much so that this collaboration with Topps has turned these patches into collectibles for people.

Is LeBron James’ value hurting the Lakers?

With the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James is in what may be his last season. He continues to make an impact, primarily by using his experience and playing more off the ball. In actuality, though, the team is paying a player who averages 17.6 points per game $52.6 million this season.

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LeBron’s legacy isn’t being targeted by that. His ability to screen, move without the ball, and defer has kept the Lakers’ offense cohesive, and his basketball IQ is still very high. Nevertheless, dominance is expected when a single player consumes more than $50 million of the salary cap.

The roster as a whole gets affected, too. Every other roster decision, including wing defense, bench depth, and trade deadline moves, becomes a compromise when one contract consumes that much cap space.

The Lakers’ aim to maintain a fast pace has also been hampered by LeBron’s diminishing explosiveness and defensive shortcomings. This puts the front office in a difficult position when considering whether it makes sense to keep him at that number for the upcoming season.