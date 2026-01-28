LeBron James Gets Unexpected Offer as Lakers Plan Star’s Exit for Luka Doncic

Maybe not retirement, but LeBron James could be leaving Los Angeles next summer. After eight seasons and an NBA championship, King James is in the final season of his contract. The plan is evaluate his choices over the summer. And an irresistible opportunity might have popped up. Home is calling for James to return to his throne.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a surprise turn of events, the Cleveland Cavaliers are open to signing LeBron James in the summer. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, “Multiple team and league sources told ESPN the Cavaliers would gladly welcome James back this summer if he wanted to return to Cleveland for his 24th NBA season and third stint with the team”.

It’s where everything began for LeBron James. Hailing from Akron, Ohio, the four-time league MVP has spent the most time of his career with the Cavaliers. Across two stints, he spent 11 years taking the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals on several occasions. His 2016 conquest is still the only championship the Cavaliers have to show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the second half of a game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Years since he left, the franchise has also assembled a group capable of competing. Donovan Mitchell has become the mainstay of the franchise, currently enjoying his most prolific scoring campaign. Furthermore, they also house reigning DPOY Evan Mobley and other promising stars.

Rich Paul’s words resonate with the Cavaliers’ situation. LeBron James wants to compete for championships. With him, the Cavaliers could have a veteran mastermind to help them get over their playoff demons. They haven’t got out of the second round since James left, despite finishing with a franchise-best 64 wins last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron James is still putting up his standard numbers this season. But the postseason prioritizes mental fortitude, something the NBA’s all-time leading scorer has gained mastery over. It would be a move that meets both sides’ desires, while also giving James the celebratory sendoff he deserves.

As much as Los Angeles screams for stars, they might have plans to shift the crown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Lakers are keen on building around Luka Doncic

For the past eight seasons, LeBron James was the center of the universe for the Lakers. That changed last season, when they landed Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. The 26-year-old is primed to be the cornerstone. James already calls the Lakers his team. That also means Mark Walter and the franchise will do what’s best for Doncic.

The Lakers currently sit at 28-17, barely making it into the top six. There are several areas for the team to address and improve upon. Freeing up $52 million next season provides Rob Pelinka the ability to lure a star that truly complements Doncic. But the build might not be as rampant.

ADVERTISEMENT

LA Times’ Broderick Turner claims, “After the trade that brought Doncic to L.A. completely reset the organization’s timetable, it makes more sense for this trade deadline — and the ensuing offseason — to be about recalibrating the finer points of the roster and salary sheet to set up for the true Doncic era”.

The Lakers have Austin Reaves, who could fill the role of the secondary star. If the Doncic-Reaves backcourt finds success, the front office might choose to surround them with high-end role players to build a fluent team. If the Lakers stay patient, they could eventually pick any player they like to plug with the tandem.

What seems highly certain is that they are ready to move past the LeBron James era. The team is still aiming for a championship this season. That could see James reconsider his future in LA. But it’s hard to see him continue with the Lakers now that they have a new talisman to build around.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where do you think LeBron James will go next? Let us know your views in the comments below.