LeBron James Gets Unexpected Stephen A. Smith Support After Lakers Legacy Questioned

What is more shocking in the NBA’s script these days? The subtle unrest in the Lakers’ camp, with LeBron James? Or is it Darly Morey’s remarks on the Bubble NBA’s champions? Wait, there is something more, and that is Stephen A. Smith. Yes, ESPN’s favorite loud voice is back. And guess what? The veteran analyst has clapped back at Philly’s executive. What? [add another question mark!]

So, did SAS truly side with Bron? Seems like it. Seems exactly like it. On Quick Takes, the 57-year-old called out Morey, stating that he was foul and even wrong for bringing up the 2020 championship scenes. To begin with, the world was fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Everything was stagnant for a year and a half, and it took more than willpower to stand up all over again.

“First of all, it’s legitimate when you consider the times that we were living in, what they gave us. The Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and those guys…” Smith commended. “…we can never express more gratitude than what they gave us. What Jimmy Butler gave us as a member of the Miami Heat and how he pushed them to that limit.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stephen A. framed the bubble as a lifeline wrapped in hardwood and hope, more than just basketball action. While many backed out, those who stayed gave us relief in chaos, joy in silence, and guts in every dribble. It was brutal, no doubt. Yet they gave the world something unforgettable when we needed it most. “I don’t think that an asterisk should be a negative in this regard because they did something a lot of people couldn’t do. And even more people wouldn’t even want to try. So I think that Daryl Morey was out of pocket saying that,” he boldly claimed.

AD

LeBron tore through the Heat like a storm wearing sneakers. He turned the Finals into his personal victory parade, snatching his fourth ring and Finals MVP with style. He dropped 29.8 points per game, hit 66.7 percent from the line, and haunted Miami across six fierce battles. By the end, the Lakers‘ crown shone brighter than ever. Amidst every storm, Jimmy Butler’s dream run with the Miami Heat also stole all the limelight. Most importantly, these stars– they stayed when walking away would’ve been easier.

Now, there was an interesting line in Morey’s statement. He said, “Had the Rockets won the title.” Well, it looks like this line itself is outrageous for Smith. Therefore, he retorted, “Stop right there. You were there for 13 years. You were there for 13 years and didn’t get to the Finals. You’ve been in Philadelphia and their behinds are going so backwards—badly so backwards—that people will wonder: are you trying to qualify for the G halftime?”

Daryl Morey can crack numbers like a wizard with a spreadsheet, but rings? That’s another story. He led Houston to strong seasons, sure, but no Finals. Now in Philly, he’s got VJ Edgecombe, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid (questionable as always), and PG lined up, yet Stephen A. isn’t buying the hype. After all, critics say Morey talks championships like a man who’s never truly touched one. “Why would you even give a quote like that about championships, where, respectfully, Mr. Morey, it is something critics would argue you’ve been allergic to,” SAS mocked.

Now, the point here is, even if Morey says he doesn’t really align himself with the asterisk, he cannot erase away the fact that in 2020, LeBron James collected his 4th ring. And the Lakers sealed that 17th banner that now adorns Staples. So, what did the Sixers exec say?

Daryl Morey’s LeBron James & Lakers claims continue to be an eyesore

The Lakers danced through the quiet and grabbed their 17th crown in a world that had stopped spinning. But ever since, the echoes won’t quit. Was it magic or make-believe? Even The Athletic’s Joe Vardon admits the doubts still float. And before he could weigh in, Daryl Morey stirred the pot himself.

“Had the Rockets won the title, I absolutely would have celebrated it as legitimate, knowing the immense effort and resilience required. Yet, everyone I speak to around the league privately agrees that it doesn’t truly hold up as a genuine championship,” Morey said. “Perhaps the lasting legacy of the NBA bubble is that the NBA should be proud of its leadership at both the beginning and end of the pandemic, even though the champion will forever be marked by an asterisk.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Rockets went 44 and 28, grabbed the fourth seed, and still got cooked in five. Now Daryl Morey calls the bubble title fake—unless Houston had taken it home. Then it’s suddenly legit. The switch-up is wild. Convenient? Of course. Hilarious? Beyond measure. Let’s be real, that red bias bleeds through.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, Morey lit the match, but Stephen A. brought the fire. While the Lakers hung banner seventeen and LeBron added ring four, Philly’s exec chose shade over silence. His logic? Wobbly at best, wild at worst. In the end, bubble or no bubble, history remembers trophies, not tantrums. And that asterisk? Looks pretty golden from LA.