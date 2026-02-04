LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo Join Cavaliers After James Harden in Blockbuster Trade Idea

The Cleveland Cavaliers are clearly pivoting towards prioritizing the postseason. They traded for James Harden, an experienced floor general who is still averaging 25 points per game. But things could get wild if the Cavs are really inclined to tap into a ‘win now’ window. They have started their second-apron phase, so everything is on the table. That includes a move for Giannis Antetokounmpo before the trade deadline.

The notion was proposed by Yahoo Sports’ Tom Haberstroh. His idea is divided into two phases, the last accusation of LeBron James coming over the summer. But let’s stick to the “hottest chick” right now, which is the Greek Freak. According to Haberstroh, the Brooklyn Nets could help the Cavs facilitate a trade for the Bucks’ unsettled cornerstone.

“So the trade: Cleveland receives Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo; Milwaukee nets Evan Mobley, Lonzo Ball and a 2031 first-round pick from Cleveland, and Tyrese Martin from Brooklyn; Brooklyn absorbs Max Strus’ contract and earns the right to swap first-round picks with Cleveland in 2028, 2030 and 2032,” he wrote for Yahoo Sports.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 2, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) exchange hugs after the Los Angeles Lakers 133-129 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Naturally, Mobley, who signed a max contract with the Cavaliers, would have to be included to match salaries. Giannis Antetokounmpo would take his place as a lob threat and defensive anchor. There are a few loopholes to manage, though. Given Harden and Antetokounmpo’s bitter history, would they entertain the idea of playing together? It’s at least worth a try.

Making the most out of Donovan Mitchell’s prime is the Cavaliers’ priority. Everybody around is expendable. And we’re talking about an assembly of stars playing together for a few years. It boosts the Cavaliers’ championship potential, which has looked murky with two consecutive second-round exits.

Would the Bucks want to shift the balance of power in their own conference? They don’t have the resources to think otherwise at the moment. But the Cavaliers will have to wait for the summer to complete the puzzle.

LeBron James’ homecoming is the cherry on top

The scenario of getting LeBron James back to Cleveland is the simplest part of this mock trade. The 41-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Lakers. He’s expected to pursue a different destination in the summer, and reports suggest the Cavs are open to a homecoming, and possibly a farewell tour for the King.

What it would need is a significant pay cut from the Akron Hammer. The Cavaliers are operating over the second apron for the coming years. Hence, even if it’s signing a free agent, they can’t go all-in for everybody. The incentive behind his accepting a lesser salary is the Cavs bringing Bronny James and giving LeBron James the best shot at finishing his career with a championship.

Would such a roster overhaul be risky? Without question. The Cavaliers are focused on getting Donovan Mitchell’s signature. If they land Giannis Antetokounmpo, he is also eligible for a $275 million extension, forming a long-term tandem to build around. That’s the point behind this entire chase.

The Cavs have found great success in the regular season with the current roster. However, when it mattered most, they have faltered. These additions give them a stronger chance at competing while still keeping the team’s structure as it is. It would naturally come with each star sacrificing accolades and shots to make it all work.

But their common intentions could empower them to do so. Each of these four talismans wants a championship. If they can make it work for a few seasons and get some silverware, Cleveland’s front office would deserve a statue outside their arena.