LeBron James Gives America “Heart Attack” With Cryptic 7-Word Retirement Message

Did LeBron James just hint at retirement? It’s the question that’s been on every NBA fan’s mind. After 22 seasons in the league and with every accomplishment possible, is he satisfied to hang those infamous sneakers? “I don’t know,” is how he answered that doubt after the Lakers’ postseason exit. But has he made a decision just yet? There’s some clarity on that front with his latest Twitter post.

Let’s not beat around the bush a lot. The post was an ad campaign that began with the Akron Hammer in familiar territory. Swamped by cameras and eager reporters waiting to ask the question. And then they did. “Are the retirement rumors true? What’s next?,”. Just as he was about to answer, the video ended.

It was enough to get people’s hearts racing. However, as far as what’s next or even the rumors, James still doesn’t have his mind made up. “I’ve been asking myself the same question…,” he left it at that in his post on X. And there’s enough substance to think we might be heading into the final year of the King’s enchanting career.

