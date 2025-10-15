LeBron James Gives His 3 Kids Harsh Reality Check After Confessing Personal Insecurity

Parenting is hard. Especially when you have three children to deal with, like Savannah and LeBron James. There is always this constant question about impartial love. About equal footing among the kids. But, sometimes, or maybe on most occasions, it’s not possible. As weird as it may sound, Bron himself admits to this fact.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sitting across the table from Teyana Taylor, LeBron wanted to know about her many interests. “When you look at your tree, and all the branches that’s coming off of it, is it like one that you like to take more of a deeper dive into, or a little love more than this? Is it the acting, the music, the choreography, or just the passion?” he asked. Just to back his question, he said, “Like, you have one of them—everybody says you love your kids the same.”

Teyana tried to finish her sentence as she began, “Yeah…” But wait, Bron chipped in, saying, “We all know that’s a little bit of a lie.” Oh wow! Now that looks like a tough reality check for the James kids! Meanwhile, Teyana added, “I see someone with Deion Sanders was like, ‘You got to start ranking your kids when it’s time to make the wheel.'” To this, LeBron James added, hitting the nail, “Exactly. Like, oh, everybody says they love their kids the same. No, they do not.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, looks like the Chosen One has chosen unfiltered honesty this offseason. Recently, he joined his wife, Savannah James, and co-host April McDaniels on the Everybody’s Crazy podcast. And yes, the King made yet another revelation. For someone who has always played team sports, playing golf seems to be slightly ‘uncomfortable.’

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

LeBron James unveils a major insecurity as he tries to take over the golf-verse

LeBron James found himself trading the roar of the court for the silence of the fairway, chasing calm in a sport that exposes the mind more than the body. Alone with his thoughts, every swing became a test of patience and pride. The team player now faces his toughest rival yet—himself—and the quiet truth feels beautifully terrifying. “I know I don’t want to be alone,” he told Savannah on Everybody’s Crazy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I met my homies for the first time when I was seven, eight years old. We started playing sports, and I got around them, and we started traveling, playing sports,” he added. “I was like, ‘Oh, this s–t is amazing.’ Yeah. Then when I got with Vanna and I was like, ‘Oh, this s–t is crazy. Oh, this is amazing. I love this s—t.'”

via Imago LeBron James

Who would’ve thought the King’s greatest battles would unfold far from the hardwood? Between ranking his kids with a smirk and confessing his fear of solitude, LeBron James is peeling off the layers of his own myth. He’s learning that silence can roar louder than applause. And somewhere between family, golf swings, and truth, the legend finds what greatness really feels like: raw, restless, and real.