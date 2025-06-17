LeBron James Gives 3 Demands to JJ Redick’s Lakers Staff as Injury Update Makes NBA Future Clear

Everything must come to an end, good or bad. There might be a lot of LeBron James haters right now. But when the dust settles, he will finally get the appreciation he deserves. The King might be many things – head of the table, GOAT of the NBA, billionaire entrepreneur – the list goes on. But one thing he’ll never be is a coach. And that’s confirmation straight from the source. Does that mean he doesn’t know what it takes to be one? Far from it. There’s little Bron can’t do.

“There’s no way. There’s no way, guys… appreciate you for a kind question, but it ain’t happening. No team. That’s a zero chance. Zero chance. If you’re counting at home. Zero chance,” said LeBron with absolutely no hesitation about a potential coaching career. It doesn’t really feel gratifying knowing that Bron might be done with the NBA altogether once retirement arrives. But for his current coach and best friend JJ Redick, he has only one message. To be a great coach, you need accountability, communication, preparedness, and a whole lotta nerve.

“I think what makes a good coach, one, holding guys accountable. Being very clear about what you want to get accomplished. And that’s every day. This is what we want to do. This is how we want to play. And also being able to have, once that trust is built, have that extension from that guy on the floor, that y’all can kind of have that relationship that’s even deeper than just the other 14 guys, you know, or if it’s two guys, you know, that you have… but preparedness, communication and being prepared, think are two of the, you know, know, great qualities that a coach can start with,” said Bron on Mind the Game.

via Imago

But well, a great coach is nothing without his subordinates. And without the likes of Nate McMillan, Scott Brooks, Bob Beyer, Greg St. Jean, Lindsey Harding, and Beau Levesque, Bron himself knows Redick wouldn’t be this respected. Why? The coach is the face of it all. Meanwhile, micromanagement is where the assistants thrive. There’s no record of any team succeeding without that micromanagement, and the Lakers are no exception to it either.

“But I think a head coach as great as they can be is only as great as their assistants. I think their assistant coaches really, really help throughout this micromanaging things. Head coaches are so locked in. You guys are standing up throughout the whole game pretty much, and you guys are trying to watch everything that’s going on, “Is that guy in a rhythm? Is that guy not in a rhythm? Or maybe you even missed that. I’m so locked in on, okay, we didn’t blitz this guy the right way”,” said Bron on the pod.

But what about the King? Sure, with JJ Redick in check with what he has to do, the plan for the off-season kicks in. But if LeBron James himself has fitness issues, does that hamper Redick’s plans for the start of the season?

LeBron James provides injury update

It’s been a while since that injury, and it still haunts the LakeShow fans to this day. Spraining a ligament is part and parcel of every NBA player nowadays. But doing that at the age of 40? Concerning, to say the least. Luckily, the off-season just happened to be long enough for Redick’s staff to get him ready for the new season. And by the looks of it, it’ll be sooner than most people think.

“I have a lot of time to take care of my injury, my knee, the rest of my body and make sure I’m as close to 100 percent as possible when training camp begins in late September,” James told the AP. The hunger to compete still lives on; all this injury did was serve as a stopgap in the King’s stellar career. So mark your dates – late September is when we can see James back in action for good.

via Imago

It speaks volumes about LeBron James‘ stature, knowing that despite his disinterest in coaching, he still has valuable advice onhow to get the job done. And we never know what happens after retirement. If the King ends up missing the NBA too much, we could see a return as a coach. But for now, he is focussed on getting back to full fitness.