LeBron James Had One-Word Reaction After Waking Up to Austin Reaves Injury News

All it took was two tweets from Shams Charania to suck the joy out of Laker Nation. Within 24 hours, the fanbase learned both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have suffered injuries requiring weeks of rehab. It took the masses by shock, a reaction shared inside the Lakers locker room. LeBron James had just woken up from a nap when he found out the team wasn’t losing one, but both of their lead ball handlers.

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The Akron Hammer found smiling about the situation as a way to cope. Because he and the Lakers felt empty inside. “It was a shot to the heart and the chest and the mainframe with Luka,” said the four-time NBA champion. However, that blow was quick, since the Slovenian exited the game against the Thunder.

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With Reaves, it was prolonged. A wrong MRI delayed the diagnosis of his Grade 2 oblique strain. LeBron James never expected another arrow to come shooting down on the Lakers. But once they knew what had happened, he had just one word. “S—t,” James said about his thoughts upon learning of AR15’s injury.

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The pair of injuries was a dagger the Lakers could never see coming. The team was on a fairytale run. They finished March with a 15-2 record. JJ Redick had a healthy roster and encouraged the Lakers’ newfound mentality. Luka Doncic steamrolled that identity with his total control of the game. Austin Reaves was the secondary star.

But with them out without a set return timeline, everything is blowing up. The Lakers only have a week before the postseason begins. At 41, the onus now lies on LeBron James to keep the season alive for the Lakers. And there’s no time to take it easy. Even with just four games remaining, every result still matters in the West.

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The Lakers just suffered their first shock.

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LeBron James wants mentality from the Lakers

When healthy, the Lakers didn’t have to worry about playoff seeding. Not only was there a belief in beating anybody. The team holds the tiebreaker advantage against the Rockets, Nuggets, and Timberwolves. However, there’s a chance the Lakers lose their grip and slip all the way to fifth.

It’s just a matter of losing a few games. Understanding the gravity of the situation, LeBron James made an admission to his teammates. “You got to flip the mindset a little bit. I think it’s up to all of us, whoever is in the lineup, to pick up our play,” said James.

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It didn’t result in a win against the Dallas Mavericks tonight. Cooper Flagg erupted for 45 points only one game after becoming the youngest player in NBA history to score 50. However, the Lakers managed to keep it competitive. And it was clear that James’ message was heard.

Starting with the four-time MVP, James compiled 30 points, 9 rebounds, and 15 assists in the six-point loss to the Mavericks. Several other Lakers players also expanded themselves. Luke Kennard logged a triple-double, while backup center Jaxson Hayes produced 23 points. Again, the result didn’t go their way, but the injuries also didn’t shatter the Lakers completely.

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They still have the will to compete and give themselves a chance. That’s going to be imperative over their remaining games. They have the same record as the Nuggets, with the Rockets just one game behind. It’s going to take some more inspiring efforts as it did tonight. The Lakers play the Thunder, a Warriors team with Stephen Curry, and the Phoenix Suns over the next three games.

Winning most of those games would help secure a third-seed finish. But even if the seeding goes wrong, the Lakers can’t falter. They’ve worked tirelessly and made immense sacrifices to become a successful machine. Head coach JJ Redick is keen on extending the season for their two stars to join the team again.

The Lakers just showed they will go to any lengths, individually and as a unit, to find a solution to their conundrum. Do you think they can achieve it if players step up like they did tonight? Let us know your views in the comments below.