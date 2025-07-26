LeBron James Has No Words For Bryce James’ Summer Outing With Arizona Wildcats

Only a month ago, Carter Bryant became an official NBA pro. Before he’d jump right into the gym with the Spurs, he had to make a trip back to Arizona. That reunited him with a few junior Wildcats, including one Bryce James. So what does the reunited Wildcat squad do? Make a TikTok of course. Their offseason goofiness left fans in splits. However, one person was speechless by the silliness.

LeBron James’ offseason is either focused on family or his conditioning. Not long ago, he revealed on Mind the Game, his offseason looks very intense. We’re talking five workouts a week, Saturdays to recover, and Sundays to take care of his body for another five-day week.

His eldest, Bronny, was locked in on Summer League, and he made time to see him in action. But what is Bryce up to?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Most college basketball players would be preparing for the season right now. Bryce kickstarted his workout with a reunion and a TikTok.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce James️👑 (@bryce_m_james) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

With Carter Bryant – who was selected 14th overall by the Spurs in the 2025 NBA draft – and other teammates like Brayden Burries, Bryce did the “AiScReam x Body Party” TikTok dance trend. They followed it up with an equally funny BTS video.

Bryce reposted on Instagram too where 6’4″ Burries’ height in comparison to a much shorter teammate was hilarious to fans. Someone else found it hilarious too. Fans were quick to notice that LeBron James dropped a like on the video. Even if he didn’t comment, it’s clear he was entertained by the Wildcats squad’s special humor.

Fans loved seeing Bryant back with his fellow Wildcats as much as they were amused that LeBron dropped a like (why wouldn’t he?). But this wasn’t a complete reunion.

What we didn’t see in Bryce James’ TikTok

It’s the unseen in this Wildcats’ TikTok madness that adds another layer of funny. Five players, including Bryce and Carter, out of the larger Arizona squad were playing around in the gym. Their camera guy was magazine stand. But someone had to capture the process too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That was Jackson Cook’s job. The redshirt sophomore from England didn’t play during the 2023-24 season. And he’s not getting participation points in the team TikTok either.

In the behind-the-scenes Bryce shared, Cook pretty much confirmed he was left out not by his choice by adding a caption inside the clip. “POV: they didn’t let me in the vid.” Our sympathies with Jackson.

Cook is at least named in the 2025-26 roster. Bryce still has to work his way into the rotation. Meanwhile, Carter Bryant has a busy few weeks ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bryant just played against Bryce’s brother in the Summer League. The Lakers won by a close 89-88. Bryant had 9 points to Bronny’s 2 points. We’d love to be a fly on the wall of that conversation Carter and Bryce had about the game. Although Bryce was the scene stealer of the Summer League, analysts took note of the minutes Carter was in the floor promising that he could play a big role in the Spurs rotation right away.

How Bryant’s first NBA season and Bryce’s NCAA debut works out remains to be seen in the coming weeks.