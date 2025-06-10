LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction as Savannah James Left Embarrassed in Front of Business Partner

Hosting a podcast? Sounds fun—and it absolutely is! It’s your chance to be unapologetically you while chatting your way into millions of ears. But let’s be real, making an interactive podcast pop is no walk in the park. Why? Because nothing—and we mean nothing—can prep you for the wild, hilarious, and sometimes deep curveballs your audience will throw. Just ask Savannah James and April McDaniel, who ride the chaos like pros on Everybody’s Crazy.

But when the ride goes feral, the ladies face an embarrassing moment head-on. In their recent episode, It’s Giving… Tell Your Mama You’re Busy, Vannah and April encountered one such interaction with a caller who asked an intimate question that got them wheezing. This, in turn, had LeBron James laugh so hard that he couldn’t help but share an IG Story with a one-word message.

Sharing a reel of the moment, the Akron Hammer wrote: “AYYYYOOOOO!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Meanwhile, Savannah James once again shared her experiences with motherhood. This time, the conversation went deeper and somehow ended with them consoling Bronny for something Zhuri got but he missed. The little one got some special privilege!

Savannah James gave daughter Zhuri the privilege, leaving Bronny James deprived

Speaking of breastfeeding, April McDaniels shared how she hoped to stay composed. However, the sight of a baby breastfeeding overwhelmed her. She thought the act was intimate and powerful; McDaniels doubted she could hold back her feelings. Meanwhile, Savannah pointed out, “I nursed all three.” How long? “Six weeks for Bronny, three months for Bryce, nine months for Zhuri.”

Zhuri Nova might just be the undisputed favorite—sorry, not sorry! When April playfully asked Savannah why little Zhuri got the longest run, Mama James didn’t skip a beat. “I knew it. That’s it. I’m taking my time. As long as I can,” she said with a laugh. Meanwhile, poor Bronny? April couldn’t help but tease, “Poor Bronny!” The oldest always gets the short end, right?

When mama talks, the internet listens—and laughs! From spilled secrets to savage sibling moments, Savannah and April serve it hot every time. LeBron’s cracking up, Zhuri’s winning, and Bronny? Well, he’s learning that being the firstborn is tough. If this is madness, count us all in.