LeBron James’ Heated Courtside Confrontation Does Not Stop Stephen A. Smith From Doubling Down on Bronny Remarks

13 months after the courtside confrontation, Stephen A. Smith continues to prove his point. Because the veteran ESPN broadcaster still feels that LeBron James quarreled over the wrong reason and later pushed the wrong narrative. The Los Angeles Lakers star stated that he attacked his son, which deserved to be shut down. Here’s Smith, explaining once again that that was never the case.

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“It was very disrespectful,” Stephen A. said on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. “I thought it was really unfair to me because, because I never, I never did what he implied that I did. And that was my issue. One night we see him in the G league. And the next night we see him on in the first quarter, defending Tyrese Maxey at the Philadelphia 76ers. I like what the hell is going on. You can’t do that to that kid. He’s not ready for that. So it wasn’t about the kid, I was saying, ‘You’re (LeBron) a basketball savant. You’re a basketball genius. One of the greatest players who have ever played this game. You can’t put him in that position and then ask us as reporters to ignore what we’re seeing.’

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“And so it was clear that when he rolled up on me, he thought that I went after his son to get at him because I critiqued him. I would never do that. I would never do that to a kid. I would never, I know how I was raised. I wouldn’t go after somebody’s kid. I would never do something like that. And to paint that narrative, just because you don’t like the fact that I don’t view you as the goat really pissed me off.”

In this interview and his numerous previous media interactions, Stephen A. Smith claimed him critiquing Bronny James was only about the Lakers and LeBron James mixed treatment. Since James Jr started 6 games for UCLA, Smith stated that the 21-year-old needed development in the G-League rather than his moment against the 76ers on the court. In his 15 minutes of play, Bronny scored 0 points, missing the five shots he took. Smith had thoughts. “I am pleading with LeBron James as a father: Please stop this. We all know Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad,” he said on ESPN’s First Take.

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Stephen A. Smith also claimed that he never previously painted Bronny James’ career in a bad light. The veteran ESPN broadcaster added that even when James Jr. was in high school, Smith never publicly attended his games to avoid questions regarding his game. But he was present courtside and applauded wholeheartedly when LeBron and his son became the first father and son to play together in an NBA game. That’s why Smith claimed criticism against Bronny during the 76ers game was never personal.

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Six weeks later, James went up to Smith before a win over the New York Knicks in March 2025 and had some things to say. Stephen A. Smith claimed the 22x All-Star stated, “stop f— with my son.” and even the Lakers star did not stop there.

LeBron James criticized Stephen A. Smith

The 4x NBA champion went on The Pat McAfee Show later in March and accused Smith of being “on a Taylor Swift tour run” and that he “couldn’t wait until the video had dropped” so Smith could reap the publicity. LeBron added, “Never would I ever not allow people to talk about the sport, criticize players about what they do on the court. That is your job to criticize or to be in a position where, okay, if a guy is not performing, that is all part of the game. That’s all part of the game. But when you take it and you get personal with it, it’s my job to not only protect my damn household but protect the players.”

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While suggesting that Smith would be “smiling from ear-to-ear” as James spoke on the Pat McAfee Show. Their beef didn’t end there. The next day, Stephen A. Smith uploaded a 52-minute video titled “LeBron … the lies keep coming.” He even appeared on various First Take episodes, podcast appearances on Carmelo Anthony’s 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, and even at Gil’s Arena. All of them had one thing in common, as Smith continued to take the stance that he never attacked Bronny personally. While they have beefed previously, recently the ESPN broadcaster dropped praise for James Sr.

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“I’m sick and tired of watching this man [LeBron James] at age 41 now in his 23rd year this season. How the hell is he healthy, and Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves ain’t healthy? I mean, when does the shame kick in?” This was after Lakers stars Luka and AR went down due to non-contact injuries. And now LeBron is leading the Lakers against the Rockets in the playoffs.