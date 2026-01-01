LeBron James’ Inner Circle Issues Strong Statement on Luka Doncic’s Defense After Harsh Criticism

The Los Angeles Lakers seemingly have two suns in their solar system. One is Luka Doncic, and the other is LeBron James, of course. Since the former’s arrival, Bron has taken the supporting role on the team. However, criticism for both superstars never comes to an end. Well, one factor tops all others: defense. While Bron’s past often helps him, Doncic… well, he gets the guillotine.

Now, on Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul, Kellerman compared the Akron Hammer’s 2012-13 season’s performance with Dennis Rodman’s. “Defensively,” Kellerman said. “My point is the closest thing I have ever seen to Dennis Rodman defensively, it is going to sound funny, was LeBron James that year.”

Meanwhile, Bron’s agent and CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, chalked out the scene around Luka Doncic. “I do not want to be too harsh on Luka because I do think Luka will play defense,” Paul clarified. He feels that such conversations are necessary.

“But again, during the regular season, guys, if we really broke down everybody’s film in terms of the star players that you are asking to score 30 every night, very few of them going to score 30 every night and play defense,” Rich Paul added.

To be fair, defense hasn’t been Luka Doncic‘s forte for a long time. It was one of the supposed reasons why the Dallas Mavericks front office traded him to the LA Lakers in February 2025. However, comparing his performance in the ongoing season, the Slovenian’s defense is a bit better than LeBron’s, if not the best.

Metrics say that the lineup lags defensively with Doncic, who has a rating of 118.1. That puts him sixth on the Lakers roster. Meanwhile, LeBron James’ rating is 119.9, the fourth-worst mark on the team. Now, Luka has a net rating of 1.7 while Bron has -4.3.

Coming back to Max Kellerman’s Dennis Rodman reference, James’ 2012–13 season might remain something the league never recreates. During Miami’s 2012-13 run, LeBron James logged 76 games at 37.9 minutes. Stacking 1.7 steals per night for 129 total, plus 0.9 blocks, adding up to 67. Meanwhile, 6.0 defensive boards fueled 8.0 rebounds overall. Then came impact. A 101 defensive rating, elite on off swings, First Team honors, and a DPOY runner-up finish behind Marc Gasol.

Now, while both the Los Angeles Lakers stars are struggling defensively, somehow Luka Doncic has emerged as a problem for the franchise. At least, for ex-NBA hooper Eddie Johnson, LeBron James shouldn’t be the Lakers’ eyesore; instead, it’s the Slovenian troublemaker.

LeBron James gets odd support from Eddie Johnson

“Luka does not get back (arguing with officials) it’s Bron’s fault,” Eddie Johnson wrote on X. “Reaves can’t guard guards it’s Bron’s fault. Offense not fluid because Luka needs the ball it’s Bron’s fault. Laker fans show up late it’s Bron’s fault. About to blow up in LA if this continues. 👀 🍿”

Even as age 41 approaches, LeBron James continues to bend reality. At this stage, he delivers 20.3 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.9 rebounds on 49.6 percent shooting. Therefore, for most athletes, that stat line screams excellence. However, four championship rings rewrite the standard. Consequently, productivity feels ordinary only because the bar remains impossibly high.

At the end of the day, LeBron James carries history, expectation, and memory. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic carries blame, impatience, and scrutiny. Therefore, defense becomes the battleground where narratives clash. Kellerman remembers greatness, and Rich Paul asks for context. And, LeBron keeps producing, aging gracefully.