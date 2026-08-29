LeBron James’ Inner-Circle Member Joins 76ers After Stints With Cavs and Lakers

LeBron James has switched teams on four different occasions in his 24-year NBA career. Regardless of what team James switches to, one name has made the move with him all through, and that tradition has been renewed in Philadelphia.

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This news was shared by Sixers beat writer Adam Aaronson on X, stating that the team’s directory now lists Randy Mims as “Executive Administrator, Player Programs & Logistics,” which is precisely what his job title was when James was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

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Mims and James originally met when they were living in Akron, Ohio, before James graduated from high school, and this relationship has developed into one of the most lasting connections of James’s four championship rings.

“Randy has been his co-pilot for 22 years,” Rich Paul, who is James’ agent and very close friend, told ESPN in a 2025 profile of how important Mims has become in James’ daily life.

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This type of loyalty is why Mims signing with the Sixers doesn’t feel like another front office hire, but the extension of a two-decade-long relationship.

There was just one time when there was an interruption in this relationship. In 2010, when James signed with the Miami Heat, team president Pat Riley decided not to bring Mims on board, which didn’t sit well with James’ inner circle, reports ESPN.

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Nevertheless, Mims was always there for James off the court. In the early stages of his career with the Heat, while James was unsure whether to leave Cleveland, he went over to Mims’ place for a talk that put his mind at ease.

“I needed him in that moment, and he came through for me,” James said to ESPN, an observation that reveals how much more than logistics and paperwork Mims’s job has become.

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Mims usually deals with external business contacts, arranges travel for James, and takes care of all the many little things that need to be done when running a star’s operation.

Besides basketball, Mims has made a name for himself in the media industry, working on projects through James’s production company, such as The Shop (winner of an Emmy Award), More Than An Athlete (documentary), and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

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Besides Mims, there will be another recognizable face that will be joining James in Philadelphia this off-season. This includes Phil Handy, a player development coach who has been around James in Cleveland and Los Angeles.

James signed a two-year contract worth $8 million after considering his retirement from the sport. He noted that the signing marked the last major decision in his career, as he aimed to win a final championship.

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According to reports, James agreed to play for the 76ers because of the arrival of forward Jaylen Brown. This was an opportunity to have a winning team under Coach Nick Nurse.

James is set to make his first appearance for the Sixers in their opening game against the New York Knicks, which is being televised nationally as part of a prime-time tripleheader on NBC and Peacock.

Mims’ presence completes the circle. He has always been by James’ side wherever he has gone throughout his 24-year career, including here in Philadelphia.