LeBron James’ Inner Circle Reveals Lakers Star ‘Not Worried’ About JJ Redick’s Criticism

Christmas turned cold in Los Angeles. The Houston Rockets embarrassed the Lakers 119-96, handing them their third loss in four games. But the real noise came after the buzzer. JJ Redick publicly blasted his squad, while LeBron James walked out without postgame pleasantries. Now, all eyes are on Bron, and how he responds, that is, if he.

Now, James’ close friends John Wall and Dwyane Wade shared their point of view about the matter on NBA on Prime. “I’m 23 years in. Like, I’m going to give you the best I can, but be real,” Wall said while talking about how LeBron should feel about Redick’s words. “Listen, what more do you really expect from me? Like, I’m 23 years in. You know what you’re going to get from me.”

In all honesty, James cannot be the player he was a decade ago. Playing basketball at the highest level. Guarding the best players on the floor. Those days of glory are now etched in everyone’s memory. Meanwhile, D-Wade jokingly said, “LeBron is on his golf simulator right now. But he’s working on that, getting it under.” According to both ex-NBA stars, LeBron James shouldn’t worry about JJ Redick’s sharp comments.

Bron chipped in 18 pts, 2 rebs, and 5 asts against the Houston Rockets. Moreover, he walked off the floor right after the final buzzer without any handshakes or greetings. Laker Nation wasn’t happy with the 40-year-old’s behaviour and called him out for the same. However, the head coach, JJ Redick, drew all the attention toward himself. Only this time, the light wasn’t positive on him.

The Lakers HC’s criticism of LeBron James & Co.

JJ Redick’s irritation has been building in plain sight. It spills during heated stoppages, questionable shot choices, and repeated breakdowns on defense. Los Angeles hovered high in the West because of late-game magic, surviving all 10 clutch finishes. However, tight rope wins masked structural issues that never promised longevity.

That illusion shattered on Christmas. Houston crushed the Lakers 96 to 119, overpowering them with size and speed. The same script played out earlier against San Antonio in the NBA Cup quarterfinal. On spotlight stages, pace exposed gaps. Consequently, Redick has reached his breaking point.

“We don’t care enough right now,” Redick retorted. “And that’s the part that bothers you a lot. We don’t care enough to do the things that are necessary. We don’t care enough to be a professional.” He also had a few words on effort and execution. Redick further mentioned that his boys would have an “uncomfortable” practice on Saturday, ahead of their matchup vs. the Sacramento Kings.

So, Christmas exposed more than a loss. It revealed fatigue, friction, and fragile patience within the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James stood quiet, his peers offered grace, and JJ Redick chose confrontation. Meanwhile, effort became the loudest question in the room. As emotions simmer and practices turn tense, the Lakers sit at a crossroads. Response, not reaction, will define what comes next.