LeBron James Intentionally Sacrificed 10-Point Game Streak to Assist Him, Reveals Rui Hachimura

In a thrilling game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors, the unthinkable finally happened. LeBron James’ historic 10-point scoring streak, which began in January 2007, came to an end tonight. However, according to teammate Rui Hachimura, who scored a game-winning, buzzer-beating shot off his assist, this might’ve been intentional.

“He said, it’s going to come to you,” James told Hachimura, according to the Japanese forward in the post-game interview. “I knew it was going to come to me. So I was ready. I had to imagine how we were going to shoot or whatever, but it was exactly what I felt.”

Here’s what happened in that crazy final possession: Austin Reaves passed the ball to James at the top of the key, and immediately drew a double-team, as the Raptors expected to see him take the final shot, leaving Hachimura open in the corner.

Instead of driving or pulling up, James, knowing that any shot would put him above 10, instead passed to the forward in the corner, who knocked down the three to take the win.

James turned down to chance to extend his personal streak in order to give the team the best chance at winning, and it’s a theme for his career. For keen fans, this game also marks the second game-winning assist James ever logged; the first was back in 2006, to teammate Damon Jones, against the Raptors.

It shows that James’ mindset and priorities haven’t changed in his record-setting 23rd season. His legacy is cemented, and he’s showing his teammates that this is what ‘star leadership’ looks like in his twilight years. He scored eight points, and logged 11 assists in the 123-120 win against the home team.

Buzzer-Beater Caps Wild Finish as Austin Reaves Erupts and LeBron James Chooses the Pass

With the game tied at 120, all eyes inside Scotiabank Arena watched a chaotic final sequence unfold. As Rui Hachimura drilled the corner three, LeBron James’ 1297-long 10-point scoring streak ended, but there was no hesitation, just the right basketball play.

While the ending belonged to Hachimura, the night was owned by Austin Reaves. On a night without Luka Doncic, Reaves called his own number, recording 44 points and 10 assists, including two free throws to tie the game late and a floater to knot it again at 120 after the Raptors pulled ahead. Head coach JJ Redick put the ball in his hands every time, and he always delivered with a timely answer.

The Raptors got everything they could’ve asked for from Scottie Barnes, who logged a near-triple-double with 23 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Jamison Battle nearly flipped the game with a late three, but with balanced scoring throughout the roster, including 17 from Deandre Ayton and 14 from Jake LaRavia, helped LA survive any swing the Raptors threw at them.

Without Doncic and Marcus Smart, Los Angeles got a buzzer-beater that says something more about what Redick’s squad want to be: not about personal stats, but all about wins.