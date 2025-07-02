LeBron James is Doing Exactly What Brian Windhorst Predicted as Cavaliers Take Final Decision

Who doesn’t love a little R&R when the holiday season rolls around? Even in a world where the economy’s gasping for air, downtime is the one thing holding us together. And while LeBron James might not be fully human (on the court, at least), even legends hit pause. According to Brian Windhorst and his vault of inside scoops, guys like Giannis and LeBron are soaking up the off-season vibes—just like the rest of us. It’s oddly comforting, especially considering their names show up in trade talks more often than Drake on Billboard charts.

What makes LeBron’s situation trickier is the weird mix of certainty and doubt. He has committed—he picked up his $52.6 million player option for 2025–26 just days ago. But if you’re thinking that settles it, think again. The King might be using the Lakers as a stalking horse, keeping options open while anchoring in LA—for now. Word is, Savannah was ready for him to hang it up this year. But his will won out, keeping Lakers fans breathing. That said, no one’s ruling out a sudden pivot. Retirement’s not off the table—just postponed.

But that retirement talk? Save it for later. Right now, LeBron’s mind is elsewhere—and if his Instagram stories are any clue, it’s all about golf. He’s not the first legend to swap the court for the green. Tom Brady, Carlos Sainz Jr., and Michael Jordan have all chased that post-career peace with a putter in hand. Even active or recently retired NBA stars like J.R. Smith, Ray Allen, and Charles Barkley have found their groove teeing off. King James is now officially in the club, with a fresh fit, smooth swing, and everything. Turns out, Windy was right afterall.

“Earlier we had Shams and Ramona talk about how Giannis was just chilling and watching the offseason. I am told LeBron’s just chilling and watching the offseason. Do I think he’s going to get traded? No, I do not. But if he wanted to get traded, there are teams who would step up and make offers. So those two things I think are true. And if LeBron speaks up for himself and has a different thing to say, then we could have some action. But I don’t know if that’ll happen,” said Windy.

But hey, the off-season clock’s ticking. And if LeBron’s even slightly unsure about what’s next, he’ll need to lock it in soon. That little window of uncertainty? Yeah, it cracked the door open just wide enough for Cleveland rumors to sneak in. A possible reunion with the Cavs got fans buzzing—for a hot minute. But as it stands now, that fairytale return looks like it’s staying in the storybooks.

Cavs reportedly no longer interested in LeBron James

A return to Cleveland would’ve been poetic. Maybe they thought it was their ownly chance at a second ring – considering it was his King business that got them their first. But well, it wasn’t meant to be. Why? His bonkers salary, and the Cavs’ cap situation. Yep – it’s always the damn cap.

“Since James makes more than any other Cavs player ($52.6 million), the Cavaliers cannot aggregate contracts since they are over the second apron. The only way for Cleveland to trade for James would be to send out enough salary to match his contract and get under the second apron, a line they are currently $18.7 million above,” wrote BR.

“NBA salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan outlined what a potential trade for James would look like, one that had Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and De’Andre Hunter all going out. A third team would need to be involved to take on salary as well.”

Watching LeBron James golfing in LA could give the fans some hope of a reprieve, with the Cavaliers looking out of the picture as things stand. But for now, that uncertainty still persists. Bron wants immediate success. Are the Lakers destined to give him one last hurrah?