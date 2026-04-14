“LeBron Is 41…Where Is Your Pride?”: Stephen A. Smith Questions Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves’ Investment on Health

The Los Angeles Lakers are limping into the playoffs with two of their three stars on the shelf, and somehow, the only one still standing is 41‑year‑old LeBron James in his 23rd season. Luka Doncic’s hamstring issues and Austin Reaves’ injury have left the old warhorse carrying an absurd load on his shoulders against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets in round one of the playoffs.

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That lopsided reality is exactly what set Stephen A. Smith off. On the latest segment of The Stephen A. Smith Show on SiriusXM, the outspoken sports analyst went after Doncic and Reaves for their recent injury setbacks.

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“Let me tell you something people should be embarrassed about. I’m sick and tired of watching this man [LeBron James] at age 41 now in his 23rd year this season. How the hell is he healthy, and Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves ain’t healthy? I mean, when does the shame kick in? And I’m just using them as an example to all these NBA players out here. If the man is known as spending a million and a half dollars on his body to keep healthy, right? Why the hell ain’t you doing it?”

The 58-year-old is dumbfounded that no one is ready to copy LeBron’s blueprint and invest in their bodies. Longevity comes from discipline; the greats always acknowledge that singular truth. If the current crop of talent doesn’t make the sacrifice, they won’t reach the same heights.

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“You’re making enough money if you’re the average NBA player. The league-average salary is over $10 million a year. Quite a few of y’all are getting paid 40, 50 million a year. How come you can’t take care of your body the way LeBron James takes care of his body? I mean, damn. Where’s your pride? Where’s your dignity? I’m just wondering about that. That’s how I feel about it,” Smith added.

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By going after the two twenty-year-olds, Smith is inadvertently calling out players in the same age group who are dealing with their own injury struggles. Trae Young, Ja Morant, and Zion Williamson have been having inconsistent spells from recurring injury niggles. Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is another name to add to this list.

Multiple ankle surgeries led to him missing at least 25 games in three straight seasons. In fact, the 2025-26 campaign was only the second time he had crossed the 70-game mark in his career, finishing with 72 games started.

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“Doesn’t anybody find that a tad bit odd that we sit here today and the Lakers got two injured stars on their team, and neither of them are LeBron James. Luka’s in his 20s. If I remember correctly, so is Austin Reaves. LeBron is 41. They are injured; he is healthy. How? How? I just don’t get it. I just don’t get it,” Smith concluded.

LeBron James and his one million investment towards greatness

For years now, the “LeBron spends over a million dollars a year on his body” line has come from people around him, not from the King himself. Maverick Carter, his longtime business partner, told Malcolm Gladwell that the number was roughly 1.5 million annually, a figure later echoed by sports journals and magazines.

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But just like a great magician never reveals his secrets, Bron keeps his ‘fountain of youth’ mantra only to himself.

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Imago Apr 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

But reports state that his includes a full-time personal trainer, private chef, massage therapists, biomechanic specialists, and replicated team‑level gyms at home. They also state he invests in cryotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen chambers, red‑light therapy, and other “biohacking” tech, plus nutrition and supplement spending that together push the total into seven figures. The results are evident, as his numbers speak for themselves.

LeBron has recently pushed back on the exact dollar amount. “I don’t know where the hell that s**t came from… I do take care of my body, but I have no idea where the amount of money came from,” he said on The Pat McAfee Show in March 2025.

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Since the double injury blow in the game against OKC, James has shouldered a major chunk of the offensive burden on JJ Redick’s team. In his last four games, the 4x MVP is averaging 25.5 points, 11 assists, and 6.8 rebounds. The Lakers posted a 39-21 record with Bron in the starting lineup this season.

‘Playoff Bron’ needs no introduction. The 4x champion boasts an average of 28.4 points, nine rebounds, and 7.2 assists in 292 playoff games in his 23-year career. Despite the popular narrative, KD & Co. won’t exactly enjoy a ‘walk in the park’ against a wounded Lakers outfit. They might be in for a rude awakening.