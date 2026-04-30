“LeBron Is Gonna Be on the Wrong Side of It”: Lakers Superstar’s Ex-Teammate Claims Rockets Will Become First Team to Erase 0–3 Deficit

The Los Angeles Lakers might need to hit the panic button before Game 6. They had every opportunity to end the Houston Rockets’ series and season on Wednesday. But unfortunately, the picture looked grim for the Lakers as they took the 93-99 L at home. And now with the series dragged to 3-2, Kendrick Perkins has a scary prediction for LeBron James.

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“They are in trouble. Matter of fact, the Rockets are going to win this series. Everything right now. The Rockets’ making history. And I’m sorry, because Bron is going to be on the wrong side of it. But right now in this series, it favors the Rockets,” LeBron’s former teammate said on ESPN. No team in the NBA’s history has ever overturned a 0-3 deficit. However, after Game 5, Big Perks feels that the Rockets might become the first team to break that record. And if that happens, LeBron James will be on the wrong side of history.

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Now, in Game 5, the 41-year-old posted 25 points, 3 rebounds, and 7 assists. He also had 11 points in the fourth quarter alone. And the rest of the LA Lakers were simply not up to their standards. Austin Reaves returned from injury and added 22 points. Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton added 18 points and 17 rebounds. On the other hand, Rui Hachimura closed his night with 12 points.

The Houston Rockets brought more intensity, dictated the pace, and closed it out late to secure a 99-93 Game 5 victory over the Lakers. In Kevin Durant’s absence, they held their fort against LeBron James & Co. Jabari Smith Jr. scored 22, Tari Eason contributed 18, and Alperen Sengun added 14 in rhythm, while Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson finished with 12 and 15, respectively.

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Moreover, the Lakers shot 32/76 at 42.1%, slightly behind Houston’s 33/75 at 44.0%. From deep, the Lakers managed 7/27 for 25.9%, while the Rockets drilled 14/40 at 35.0%. That gap stretched the floor and the scoreboard. Even though the Lakers grabbed 41 rebounds to Houston’s 34, including 13 offensive boards, and converted 22/27 free throws at 81.5% over 19/25 at 76.0%, control kept slipping away.

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Meanwhile, Houston dictated rhythm with 25 assists to 19 and forced chaos with 10 steals over 5. That edge translated into 18 points off turnovers versus 13. Add 12-10 fast break points and a sharper 1.09 points per possession against 1.03, and the difference becomes clear. Despite 44 paint points over 36, the Lakers lacked efficiency when it mattered. Houston, on the other hand, built a 13-point cushion and executed better down the stretch.

Kendrick Perkins wasn’t alone in his disappointment; Shaquille O’Neal also reacted after watching his former franchise squander a 3-1 lead.

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Shaquille O’Neal rips LeBron James & Co. for their Game 5 loss

On Inside the NBA, Shaq said, “I hate watching the Lakers play sometimes because, towards the end, they start playing hero ball. Okay, we’re gonna start playing hard now, and if we hit this three and tie the game, that’s not gonna work. LeBron knows that, and understand that. These young guys need to understand that.”

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He also pointed out, “The crowd was flat. They played flat; they played with no intensity. They didn’t have focus. And I’m glad the Rockets beat them. We know what needs to be done to win the championship. LeBron knows that. I’m surprised that they didn’t come out with that effort, intensity, and I’m super disappointed in the Lakers tonight.”

The Los Angeles Lakers were banking heavily on LeBron James for this series against the Rockets. And that’s simply because both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves were out with injuries. While AR returned on Wednesday, Luka might not come back until the second round. But for a Round Two to come to fruition, LA has to win the next game. And it seems like everyone is losing their faith in the Purple & Gold.

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Thus, Kendrick Perkins has already called out the slip, and the momentum backs him. The Rockets suddenly hold control, while the Lakers look uncertain and overly reliant on LeBron James. Injuries add pressure, and belief is fading. Now, everything comes down to one response. Either they answer, or they become part of history.