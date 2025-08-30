LeBron James Is in Love With Zhuri’s New Talent That Got Chris Paul’s Attention

Some friendships transcend the hardwood. That’s the scenario for LeBron James and Chris Paul. Playing in the NBA for the last two decades and even being on Team USA for the Olympics has only brought them together. Some of you may already know that their tight bond is even signified as CP3 is Bronny James’ godfather. So, it’s obvious that the Point God always has a keen interest in James’ family. This time, the youngest member with her new activity has drawn his attention.

“I see ya Z!!!” was the comment that Paul dropped on a reel, where Zhuri James was ecstatic to share her new role. Family chef Dena Marino added a reel, with the caption, “Lunch/Snack haul with my bestie sous chef..as a 5th grader.” The reel already has over 500k views as Zhuri explained what she actually helped with in cooking.

“So today we have a little snack haul. First, we have strawberries and tomatoes from our garden. And then we got some whipped cream for our strawberries from our garden. Got homemade rice crispy treats. And then when you take this off, this is my lunch. We got rice, cucumber, some salmon, kewpie mayo, sriracha, spring onion, little seasonings. And we got some sides for my lunch. And a little Nutella!” Her reaction is what everybody is feeling right now.” So good. So good.”

Even her father, LeBron James, was loving this new task that her daughter took on. The 4x NBA champion has thrived and is known for treating his body like a sacred place. “😍😍😍😍😍” These emojis were not only for the effort, but also for Zhuri’s effort in understanding and following a balanced diet. Recently, the proud girl dad also shared her daughter’s skills on the hardwood. She dribbled and was able to control the NBA basketball. In fact, she didn’t even lost the ball even once!

Naturally, the 4x MVP had to share the moment with the world, and captioned it with “Ayeee!,”

Unlike his sons, LeBron James’ daughter has chosen a different sport

After a debut season, Bron and his oldest son became the first father and son to play in the NBA together. But with nothing concrete to show in his rookie year, Bronny James is poised to earn a regular spot on the Los Angeles Lakers. Furthermore, Bryce James will begin his college journey at Arizona soon. What about their sister? Even though she had the ball-handling skills in her DNA, for now, the 10-year-old is actually gravitating towards a different sport.

In fact, LeBron James is supporting her daughter to the fullest as she pursues volleyball. “🥰🥰😍😍🤎🤎🤎 YOU GO GIRL!!!!!! @allthingszhuri LET’S GO BABY Z!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾. Best of luck this season and GO CRAZY!! 🏐👋🏾. #JamesGang👑.” This was the caption that Bron shared a few months ago in one of her Instagram posts, as his daughter is carving her own legacy. Even though it’s not basketball, the 10-year-old made sure to honor her dad. Zhuri was donning the number 6 jersey in her volleyball uniform, paying homage to her father.

LBJ wore that number with the Miami Heat and for a brief period during his Lakers tenure. So be it volleyball, basketball, or even cooking, LeBron is front and center to support his princess. Their bond as father-daughter continues to grow stronger, despite James’ incredibly busy schedule. He manages to make time for family, no matter how occupied he might be.