LeBron James Is Seemingly Ghosting Lakers as Draymond Green Opens Door to Warriors Move: Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the offseason expecting one conversation to shape everything that followed. Days later, that conversation still hasn’t happened. As free agency gets underway, uncertainty continues to surround LeBron James’ future, leaving one of the NBA’s biggest franchises waiting for answers.

Those answers may finally have a reason. An ESPN insider revealed Monday that the Lakers have been trying to meet with James since the NBA Finals ended, but that meeting has yet to take place.

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“As soon as the NBA Finals ended, [the Lakers] reached out to LeBron and his representatives, expressing an interest in retaining him,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on Get Up. “And since that time, they have been interested in having a meeting with LeBron, but they have not made an offer. And from what I have been told, LeBron has just not been available for the meeting.”

He declined to speculate on reasons: “You may say, well, why is that? I don’t know, Joe. I don’t know why LeBron has not been available, but he has not been for the meeting.”

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The update comes at a pivotal moment in the Lakers’ offseason. Until James makes his intentions clear, Los Angeles is left waiting on the biggest decision affecting its roster construction, with free agency now underway and the franchise still without clarity on the future of its all-time leading scorer.

That uncertainty aligns with earlier reporting from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, who revealed that James never fully committed to returning during initial conversations with the Lakers. According to Shelburne, no contract terms were discussed and retirement remained a legitimate possibility. Meanwhile, the New York Post reported that James has been reluctant to consider a significant pay cut after feeling his recent sacrifices for the franchise have gone largely underappreciated.

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Imago Credits: IMAGN

The New York Post also pointed to a moment that reportedly frustrated James. After JJ Redick earned his 100th career coaching victory in March, Rob Pelinka presented the game ball to Redick on the same night James became the winningest player in NBA history with his 1,229th combined regular-season and playoff victory.

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Windhorst later added on The Hoop Collective that James is still waiting to hear what the Lakers’ vision looks like before moving forward. According to the ESPN insider, James wants to understand both the financial commitment and the roster plan before making any decision about his future.

James has not publicly indicated that he wants to leave Los Angeles. Still, league-wide speculation has consistently centered on two franchises should that change: the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he could chase one final championship with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, and the Golden State Warriors, whose core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr has long appealed to James.

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How Draymond Green Reportedly Changes the Dynamics

Windhorst also pointed to Draymond Green’s contract decision as another development worth watching. While discussing James’ situation, he noted that Green’s player option could significantly influence Golden State’s financial flexibility entering free agency.

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“Today is the option pickup day for Draymond Green,” Windhorst added. “The Warriors have long planned for Draymond Green to opt into this $27 million player option and play with him this year. … But Draymond has not done anything and his deadline is today. … If Draymond Green opts out of that contract, I will just point out he is represented by the same agency as LeBron James, Klutch Sports.”

“If Draymond opts out of that contract, it opens the window for him to maneuver and the Warriors to maneuver around to offer a free agent,” he continued. “Maybe it’s LeBron, maybe it’s somebody else, the $15 million with their mid-level exception.”

Hours after Windhorst’s appearance, Shams Charania reported that Green declined his $27.7 million player option to become a free agent. While the expectation remains that both sides will continue working toward a new deal, the move briefly creates additional flexibility for Golden State as the market begins to unfold.

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Even so, league insiders have repeatedly described a move for James as difficult rather than imminent. Golden State would still need multiple financial pieces to align before making a realistic pursuit, making Green’s decision only one part of a much larger equation.

Free agency has officially begun, but one of the league’s biggest questions remains unanswered. The Lakers have made it clear they want to keep James. James, meanwhile, has yet to sit down with them. Until that changes, every move around the league—from Golden State’s cap maneuvering to Los Angeles’ own roster plans—will continue to be viewed through the lens of his next decision.