LeBron James Is Trying to Pull It Together After Falling Victim to Stephen Curry’s Rookie Hazing

Yeah, sure, Stephen Curry is the self-proclaimed King of the links. But at least LeBron James is trying (cue to add a puppy-eyes emoji). No, don’t go by the friendly banter, the completely endearing ‘rookie hazing’ moments. Because the Akron Hammer is taking each swing seriously. Gone are the days when Austin Reaves called him no-so-athletic after the ‘glorious’ Topgolf viral clip. The 40-year-old is channeling the Tiger Woods hidden in him.

Or maybe the rookie, Luke Clanton?

Fire met fairway when James lit up Steph Curry’s Day 2 ACC golf post with emojis hotter than a summer drive. “Day 2 in the books. Let’s finish strong,” Steph wrote, fresh off swinging smooth in Tahoe. The twist? Just days earlier, he poked fun at LeBron’s beginner swing. But kings can laugh too, especially when the rivalry stays playful and classy.

But redemption is always the middle name of the King. Without much delay, the Lakers’ superstar made sure he hit the golf course first thing on Monday. And guess what? He made sure the millions of followers on his Instagram, including Curry, know and understand that he’s practicing. One swing at a time. Styled in a white bucket hat, pin-stripped t-shirt, white shorts, and a club in his hand. The Akron Hammer took his shot. Well, he still might look like the Greek God, Atlas, trying to balance the earth on his shoulder. However, you cannot unsee his efforts.

via Imago Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

When legends miss the tee time, scoreboards talk. At Edgewood Tahoe, NBA stars cheekily called out LeBron James—“We are waiting for you.” The King, still finding his swing, shared a few golf clips on Instagram, calling it a fun challenge. “Got a long a– way to go at this sport … but hey it’s a great time out there!” he wrote. But greatness begins with showing up.

And when LeBron didn’t show up, he fell victim to Stephen Curry‘s rookie hazing. Justified? Well, why not?

Stephen Curry playfully mocked LeBron James for his golf moves

While warming up in Tahoe, 2023 ACC champ Steph Curry couldn’t resist poking fun at LeBron James’ rookie golf swing. With a cheeky grin and a smooth mimic, he gave fans a show, then followed it up with a warm welcome to his old Olympic buddy. Jabs aside, Curry made it clear: the course has room for the King.

“Rookie hazing,” Curry said of the LeBron-style practice swing. “He got his first few swings out there. I talked to him last week, and he told me how much fun he had. There’s something to work with that swing, though. That’s kind of what I was going for. He’s got good bones and a good kind of foundation that if he spends a little bit of time, probably gets a little bit of coaching, however much longer he’s playing on the court, he’s got potential for sure. I’m excited to see it.”

via Imago Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) talk before the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

LeBron James—usually the one with the last word—had none this time. After Steph Curry roasted his golf swing with playful rookie hazing, he flipped the script with genuine advice. LeBron’s response? No words, just laughing emojis on his Instagram story. The King was truly speechless.

When the King gets roasted, the internet takes notes. Steph brought the laughs, LeBron brought the grind, and somewhere in between, golf found its next power duo. From hazing to high praise, the fairway bromance is alive and rolling. And who knows? The next viral swing might break more than just the internet.