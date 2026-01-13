LeBron James Issues Clear Statement Before Hawks Clash After JJ Redick’s Rui Hachimura Update

It was the third straight loss for the Lakers, and the grueling travel in January is yet to come. JJ Redick is already dealing with multiple injury problems, and the main issue remains managing the fitness of LeBron James. The 41-year-old has only featured in 20 out of 37 games this season, already raising his availability for the future games a week ago.

When asked about whether the 4x NBA champion will feature tomorrow against the Hawks, the answer was simple. “I already answered that question [about back-to-backs] in New Orleans.” The answer in New Orleans was after 111-103 win was, “Every back-to-back, for the rest of the season, is TBD,” James said. “I am 41. I got the most minutes in NBA history. Bank [that answer] right now.”

Following the Pelicans, the Lakers played the Spurs without LeBron James, who had been doubtful. King James has spent most of this season dealing with a case of sciatica on his right side and missed the first 14 games as the season began. Other than the case of sciatica, he is also dealing with an arthritis diagnosis in his left foot joint, revealed in early December 2025. Even the head coach, JJ Redick, had narrated that LeBron’s foot after any game becomes sore. That’s why they have a new blueprint in place.

“We made the decision 12-13 days ago that we weren’t gonna do shootaround in the mornings anymore,” Redick told reporters at the Lakers practice yesterday. “Part of that thought process was we have a 41-year-old who shouldn’t be on his feet twice a day. Let’s only rev his engine once.” By avoiding an NBA staple like the shootaround, the sophomore head coach is protecting the durability of his entire roster. Speaking about protecting, it’s not just LeBron James whose minutes are being managed.

The lineup against the Kings did not feature forward Rui Hachimura, despite him being available. “He was only available for one game,” Redick further explained as the Lakers face the Hawks tomorrow night. “And we didn’t know that until this morning. He’ll be on a severe minutes restriction, so it made more sense to play him tomorrow.”

JJ Redick also clarified that his coaching staff only received the information about Hachimura’s availability from the medical staff this morning. The Japanese sensation missed his seventh straight game due to right calf soreness. The Lakers still opted for him to rest as the team suffered a 124-112 loss. This season so far, the 27-year-old has appeared in 27 games, averaging 12.7 points and 3.8 rebounds on 44.5% shooting from deep.

The same problems continued for the Lakers as JJ Redick looks to establish an identity

Sacramento at one point had a 20-point lead, while the Lakers failed to drop their shots. The team needs Hachimura’s shooting severely, and the need was reflected tonight as the team went 8-36 from beyond the arc (22.2%). Luka Doncic was the only starter to score 2-9 while LeBron James, LaRavia, Smart, and Ayton failed to convert even one with a total of 13 efforts. Even Redick highlighted the team’s need to make shots that simply did not go down tonight.

“Literally, we can’t make a shot. First of all, they’re right there with us as one of the worst shooting teams in the league. They’re tied with Houston for the highest anyone has shot all season. We were 28th before tonight in three-point percentage; we’ll be 29th or 30th after tonight,” added an unhappy Redick. “This has been the theme, but we’ve just got to keep on shooting, I guess.”

The theme that Redick is talking about came after a turnover-heavy blowout 128-106 loss to the Detroit Pistons. When asked what the current Lakers squad’s identity is, Redick wasn’t even sure there is one. “Still trying to figure that out.” After another loss, the Lakers fell to 23-14 and are on their second three-game losing streak of the season. They will look to snap that tomorrow night against the Hawks at the Crypto.com Arena.