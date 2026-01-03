LeBron James Issues 1-Word Statement After Breaking Lakers Legend’s 38-YO NBA Record

Sciatica had sidelined LeBron James at the beginning of the 2025-26 regular season. For most naysayers, that absence became a playground for criticisms and calls for retirement. However, it was only a matter of time before Bron returned and began dominating the court. “Usual stuff,” some might say, but trust me, it’s not. Especially now, as he broke yet another NBA record against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

Mind you, the Chosen One is 41. At this age, most players retire and sit in the comfort of their homes. But, LeBron James… he’s different. So the LA Lakers welcomed the Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena to hand them a 128-121 loss. Luka Doncic had a 34/6/8 night. Meanwhile, James chipped in 31/9/6. Thus making him the second player, after LA’s own Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to have scored 25 or more points in a game after turning 41.

The NBA’s official social media pages shared this historic moment, and Bron shared the same on his IG Story, with a simple one-word comment: “Blessed! 🙏🏿.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who LeBron James dethroned as the All-Time Scorer of the league, scored 25 points on April 19, 1988, against the San Antonio Spurs. What makes it surreal is how perfectly history mirrored itself. Kareem delivered 25 points at 41 years and 3 days, and LeBron answered with 31 at the same age.

Now, breaking this 38-year-old NBA record isn’t the only one for James Sr. He is nearing another historic feat, something that, maybe, no one in the league would be able to break in the upcoming years, or ever. You see, not everyone will have a LeBron James-caliber longevity to make history and break the same, right?

LeBron James is nearing 51k career points

LeBron commands history with 42519 points across schedule play. Meanwhile, postseason dominance displays 8289 points, setting a fresh benchmark. Combined production reaches 50808 overall. Consequently, age 41 sits merely 192 shy of 51000. Therefore, longevity crafts a ceiling that future eras may never touch.

At present, Bron has 335 points across 16 games in the 2025-26 NBA season. He is averaging 20.9 ppg, 5.1 rebs, 6.0 asts, and 60.8 FG%. Even with the retirement rumors swirling around the league, LeBron James is dominating the floor like he’s still in his early years. Well, Year 23 and age 41 seem to suit the Chosen One.

For LeBron, time is just another rival he’s competing against every day. After injury, noise, and retirement chatter, he returned, rewrote history, and owned the moment again. Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record felt like a cakewalk. And well, records keep falling, age continues to fade, and the belief grows stronger. Therefore, while doubts linger, the league still moves to his rhythm.