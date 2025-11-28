LeBron James Issues Tyler Herro Verdict That Can Change Pat Riley’s Miami Contract Decision

Tyler Herro could’ve signed an extension last summer, but the Miami Heat hesitated. Since then, the guard has delivered the best season of his career (26.5 ppg), earning his first All-Star nod before foot surgery sidelined him. Now just two games into his return, his future in Miami feels uncertain. But one thing isn’t. LeBron James believes the crafty scorer is built for what comes next and is worth betting on.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Until Herro remained out, James felt the Heat run a ‘free movement’ offense. With him back, the Lakers forward knows Spoelstra’s schemes will evolve with Herro’s skill set.

“With Tyler Herro’s ability to shoot the ball, his ability to play off close outs, his ability to handle the ball, I don’t see him not being able to fit into exactly what they’re already doing,” James said on Mind the Game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contrary to the culture of ‘playing hard’, the Heat’s offense has been the reason for their success. They are averaging the second-highest point per game. Since Herro’s come in, it’s naturally taken some time for Spoelstra to integrate him seamlessly. But the charismatic Heat star has needed no time to make his impact.

Over his two games, Herro is averaging 26.5 points while shooting close to 64% from the field. Without injury, Herro was meant to be the Heat’s focal scoring weapon.

Imago Apr 3, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) reacts after scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

That won’t change because the Heat’s offense began to gel without Tyler Herro. It’s a blessing for Erik Spoelstra to have so many guys in rhythm. Norman Powell is averaging 24.5 points and can share the ball well. Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo are also steady contributors, and Davion Mitchell is running a fluent show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Heat’s depth is scary. And to that it adds Tyler Herro, a thoroughly talented scorer who has played his entire career with the Heat. The franchise didn’t talk now, but they surely will.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Tyler Herro will surely secure a contract extension

There’s a lot more promise in Tyler Herro if you compare some of his flaws. Earlier in his career, he may have been looked at as an easy defender to get past. However, breathing the Heat culture every day, Herro is beginning to impact the other side of the floor. He’s generated four steals and a block so far.

Considering how efficient and versatile his scoring is, Herro hasn’t taken away from the Heat’s winning approach. They have produced fewer points on average. However, the 25-year-old is recording a +10 point differential in just over 30 minutes. He’s a starting-caliber guard who has taken admiration to the Miami Heat.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few tough decisions are to be made. Aside from Herro, Norman Powell, and potentially Andrew Wiggins, will also start extension talks in the summer. The Heat isn’t a team known for being spenders. But Tyler Herro should be at the top of their list to get his signature on paper. His scoring average has ascended each year since 2022. Moreover, LeBron James also feels his synergy with Bam Adebayo could unlock an effective weapon for the offense.

“Spo is smart enough, and the coach staff is smart enough to know if there’s ATOs, dead ball situations, and he wants to get to a little rub action with him and Bam and create that two-on-one because Bam’s very good in the two-on-one game, you know, he can always get to that,” James noted.

If Herro can make the All-NBA team, a $380 million max extension might see the Heat think about using their cap versatility. It might not as well. However, the Heat guard is only eligible to sign such a deal if he doesn’t miss a single game from now on. Otherwise, a four-year deal worth $206.9 million, according to Miami Herald’s Anthony Chang, should be a no-brainer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyler Herro could be the next big superstar made in Miami if he keeps up his pace. The Heat won’t hesitate to take a risk on such a talent.