LeBron James Joins America to Support Jamie Foxx After Tearful BET Awards Speech

If you tuned into the 2025 BET Awards expecting a few good performances and a couple of forgettable speeches, well, surprise! You got Stevie Wonder, a tear-jerking testimony from Jamie Foxx, Babyface, and Ludacris tag-teaming a banger, and the King himself—LeBron James—stealing the emotional MVP crown with just one salute emoji and a heartfelt tweet. Yep. LeBron did what LeBron does. He showed up without even showing up.

“@iamjamiefoxx BET ‘ULTIMATE ICON’!! Love my brother and CONGRATULATIONS!!!! 🙏🏾🤎💪🏾,” tweeted LeBron from the comfort of his throne. Just 12 words—but from LeBron, they hit harder than a prime Shaq in the paint. Let’s rewind. The night was meant to honor Jamie Foxx with the “Ultimate Icon Award”—a title so big it makes “Finals MVP” sound like a participation ribbon. But no one expected Stevie Freakin’ Wonder to step onto that stage and steal the show before handing over the trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“Jamie, look at me!” Stevie joked—an unexpected line that somehow both melted the room and cracked it up at the same time. It was peak BET Awards energy: one part celebration, one part soul, two parts history, and a splash of “how the heck did they keep Stevie a secret?”

Foxx stood there—emotional, reflective, raw—fighting back tears like a rookie trying to guard Kyrie on an iso. “I don’t know why I went through what I went through, but I know my second chance, I’m not going to turn down,” he said, referencing his life-threatening 2023 stroke. The entire room stood up. Some clapped. Some cried. While some probably did both.

Now, before we go any further, can we talk about this lineup? Babyface and Ludacris delivered “Unpredictable” like it was the 2005 All-Star Game intro again. Tank honored Ray Charles with “Night Time Is the Right Time,” and yes, your uncle definitely sang along with that one. Then came Jennifer Hudson, who sang “Gold Digger” like it was a gospel hymn. If that wasn’t enough, T-Pain and Doug E. Fresh wrapped things up with “Blame It” and somehow made 2009 cool again.

And through it all? Jamie Foxx was vibing harder than LeBron during a Taco Tuesday. Laughing, nodding, soaking it in—like a man who knew exactly how close he came to never hearing music again.

LeBron and Jamie: Brothers in Vibes (and a Little Bit of Beef)

The bromance between Jamie Foxx and LeBron James is the stuff of NBA-Hollywood crossover legend. Back in 2023, when Jamie was hospitalized, LeBron sent one of the most genuine tweets of his life: “Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing.” This isn’t just Twitter love. Foxx has appeared on LeBron’s Uninterrupted series “The Shop,” where he gushed about Bron being the GOAT (duh) and even hilariously impersonated him mid-conversation. His LeBron impersonation? Spot-on. His Silencer celebration? Better than half the NBA’s bench mobs.

But like every great duo—Shaq and Kobe, Bron and Kyrie, popcorn and arena floors—there’s been friction. In 2017, Jamie admitted that doing a commercial with Steph Curry (yikes) may have cooled things off. “I think it was the commercial… it drove a wedge between us,” Jamie said, half-jokingly, half-“I miss my boy.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago LeBron James

Still, Foxx never stopped riding for LeBron. “If he cured cancer, they’d say ‘yeah, but what about diabetes?’” Foxx once said. That’s love. That’s respect, that’s the kind of loyalty you only get from someone who’s been in the trenches with you—figuratively and literally, considering Jamie’s comedy takes aim at everything, including Bron’s receding hairline (which, let’s be real, has made more comebacks than the Warriors’ dynasty).

Let’s not forget, this was the 25th BET Awards. That’s a whole quarter-century of celebrating Black artistry, sports greatness, and cultural dominance. Hosted by Kevin Hart (yes, again), the night was a full-court press of Black excellence. Kendrick Lamar led all nominees with 10 nods and bagged Album of the Year like it was a routine triple-double. SZA took home Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Doechii won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and still had time to drop a speech that could’ve doubled as a TED Talk.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Foxx said it best: “You can’t go through something like that and not testify.” His speech was part sermon, part stand-up, all soul. And LeBron, by showing love from afar, reminded us all that sometimes the most powerful play doesn’t need a court—it just needs heart.

Now, if only the Lakers could show that kind of support on defense.