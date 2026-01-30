LeBron James Joins Cavs in Proposed Trade as $46M Star Ends Lakers’ Long-Term Problem

A return to Cleveland stirred more than just memories for LeBron James. It also exposed a hard truth. The LA Lakers suffered a 30-point blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers (18th defeat of the season), and their grip on a safe playoff spot appears to be slipping. In what was meant to be a historic 23rd season, frustration is beginning to outweigh milestones for King James. And with the Lakers’ long-term issues resurfacing yet again, an unlikely escape route has now been put on the table by Charles Barkley.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think obviously the Lakers are done with him after this year,” Charles Barkley said on the Dan Patrick Show.

According to Barkley, it makes sense for the Lakers to move forward with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Chuck added that trading for LeBron James would make the Cavs instant contenders in the East. But what would the Lakers get back?

ADVERTISEMENT

“They got an abundance of big men in Cleveland between Jarrett Allen and Mobley. This kid (Mobley) is going to be a really good player for the next 10 years. If they just lose LeBron, they don’t get anything for him. It could be a win-win for both teams. Cuz, you know, you give me Evan Mobley, Luka, and Austin Reaves going forward. My team is better.”

Mobley is on a 5-year, $269,085,780 contract and earning $46 million for this season. The 24-year-old forward has already established himself as one of the league’s most versatile defenders, capable of protecting the rim, switching onto guards, and anchoring an elite defense. With the Lakers being the sixth-worst defensive team in the league, trading for Mobley would be a fair deal.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 25, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) fouls Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is in the final year of his $52.6 million deal. If the Lakers don’t trade him now, they risk losing him for nothing. Reports in recent weeks have fueled speculation that he may not be with the Lakers next season, and retirement at the conclusion of the 2025–26 campaign remains an open possibility, so act now is the message.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Barkley offers LeBron a new career path

On Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley addressed LeBron James retirement talks. “One thing I’m sure of, this is his last year with the Lakers. He’s not going to play with the Lakers next year,” Barkley declared with trademark certainty. Later, he would even have an offer for the 21x All-Star!

“LeBron, I’m speaking for the whole ESPN family,” Barkley said. “If you get screwed and don’t get in the Hall of Fame on the first vote, you can come to ESPN and work with us. I will hire you personally.” Can you imagine Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James under the same roof? It will definitely make ESPN splash in a nine-figure post-retirement deal.

His NBA career coming to an end is an eventual possibility. For now, he is not thinking about any retirement tour but feels grateful and is soaking in every moment. Bron also said, there is “no way he could have foreseen” that his career would still be ongoing in 2026, eight years after joining the Lakers.