LeBron James, Klay Thompson Send Emotional Goodbye to Chris Paul After Retirement Decision

Another illustrious career in basketball has come to an end. Future Hall of Famer Chris Paul has decided to retire from the sport hours after he was waived from the Toronto Raptors following a three-team trade. The star point guard has been going through tumultuous times ever since he was sent back home by the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite a sour ending, the 40-year-old shares he is “filled with so much joy and gratitude!”

The 12-time All-Star issued a statement on his Instagram handle announcing his decision to retire from the sport. It was already clear that the 2025-26 season was going to be his last, but no one knew it would end in such a manner for the Point God.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is it! After 21 years I’m stepping away from basketball. As I write this, it’s hard to really know what to feel, but for once — most people would be surprised — I don’t have the answer lol!” Paul posted to Instagram on Friday afternoon.

“But, mostly I’m filled with so much joy and gratitude!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the announcement, tributes and best wishes have poured in from all corners of the basketball fraternity, including the biggest NBA superstars like LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, Al Horford, Trae Young, Tyrese Maxey, Klay Thompson, and multiple others.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“HELLUVA CAREER CHAMP! CONGRATULATIONS,” LeBron James commented on his retirement post. Given this was CP3’s 21st season in the NBA, among active players, only LeBron James could relate to him in terms of longevity. James understands the sacrifices that have gone into this journey, and so, he was one of the first to forward his wishes on a magnificent career.

However, Chris Paul dropped a major hint of continuing either as a coach or as an analyst.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Paul (@cp3) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“While this chapter of being an ‘NBA player’ is done, the game of basketball will forever be engrained in the DNA of my life,” Paul added.

Fans can expect him to be associated with any capacity around our favorite sport. A sport where he excelled for two decades, and his insights would be extremely valuable and intriguing. While the end of the road was not great for CP3, the journey over 20 years only proves his perseverance, longevity, and overall greatness.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did the NBA stars react to Chris Paul’s retirement post?

Chris Paul will leave an indelible legacy as he decides to call time on his career. In these 21 seasons, he has redefined the point guard position multiple times. Although he finishes the journey without a Larry O’Brien Trophy, he is rich in memories and love from the community. Some of whom looked up to the Point God during the early stages of their career.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Point god! It was a pleasure being your teammate. Congrats on a legendary run my man!” Klay Thompson paid his tributes. Paul shared the dressing room with Klay Thompson during his short stint at the Golden State Warriors. Klay has had several battles with Paul throughout his career, but when he joined the Warriors, he called CP3 ‘one of the best of your generation.’

Over the years, Paul was known for being the floor general with his exceptional ball handling, shooting, and playmaking skills. He had set the standards for the new generation of point guards to follow in his footsteps.

One such player who has thrived following Paul’s values is Trae Young, who wrote, “Set the Blueprint. Legend!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The same goes for Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey, who shares a similar sentiment with Trae Young as he reacted, “LOVE OG!! Respect.”

Donovan Mitchell is another superstar guard in the NBA right now who has mapped his game around Chris Paul and various other superstar point guards, but the Point God surely was one of the players who inspired him. His gratitude was evident when he wrote, “Point God.”

Chris Paul thought of returning to the Clippers to make a fairytale ending to his illustrious NBA journey. He returned to a city where he once called home, but things didn’t turn out as planned, and he only featured in 16 games for them this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, he leaves behind a sensational legacy and career worthy of the Hall of Fame. Across his 21 seasons, Paul totaled 23,058 points, 12,552 assists, and 6,006 rebounds. He is a 12-time All-Star, with 11 All-NBA nods, and nine All-Defensive honors.