LeBron James’ Lakers Future Gets Major Boost While He Enjoys Overseas Trip With Ex-Teammates

The LeBron trade watch just got interesting. On one hand, LeBron James is enjoying a Cavaliers reunion of a different kind. On the other, his impending free agency has taken an optimistic turn for the Los Angeles Lakers. While there’s no end to the speculation about potential blockbusters or retirement, the latest inside track confirms that the 41-year-old icon is heavily leaning toward staying in Southern California. It comes from Brian Windhorst, a frontline expert on all things Bron.

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According to Windy, the Lakers front office and James are already deep in the trenches of mapping out his potential contract.

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“I think LeBron’s intention is to play and I think the focus right now is making a deal with the Lakers,” Windhorst said on ESPN Cleveland. “Right now, he’s allowed to negotiate with the Lakers and I believe they are negotiating, I believe they’re going back and forth.”

As free agency begins in a couple of weeks, the ESPN analyst says, “I think he’s gonna try to make a deal with the Lakers. The amount of the deal may depend on what else the Lakers are able to do in free agency and if in 14 days he is at an impasse with the Lakers and there is no deal there then I think other teams like the Cavs should stand to attention. But the league, I think, generally believes that the two sides are gonna come together.”

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The timing of Windy’s report is loaded. Though there are projections of LeBron and Stephen Curry teaming up in the Bay or Bron pulling a blockbuster no one could imagine, it’s a toss-up between the Lakers and Cavaliers.

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The all-time leading scorer could come full circle where it all began in Cleveland or be in the comfort of LA where his family is. During this, James just gave more nostalgia fodder for those looking for a Bron and Cavs reunion.

LeBron James reunites with Cavaliers while negotiating with Lakers

While Windhorst reported that LeBron James’ camp, likely with his superagent Rich Paul, are actively negotiating with the Lakers front office, the man himself is winding down overseas. He’s enjoying his offtime on a European getaway with his family. Last week, he gave updates from his yacht trip in Italy. In latest updates, he’s arrived in Scotland. And he’s not the only player around.

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It turned out to be a mini-reunion of the 2016 Cavaliers championship squad. JR Smith, Kevin Love, Channing Frye, and Tristan Thompson were also in the moors with James and all players have been sharing updates about it on their personal social media.

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Basketball and trades are the last thing on this group’s mind. They’re busy golfing in the greens outside a stunning castle. It’s not a coincidence either. It was a planned trip to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Cleveland’s first championship together.

While James enjoys his new pastime with old friends, LA is buzzing with talk about his future. With James wanting a veteran max or a championship roster, it would be worth seeing how the Lakers bridge Bron’s inclination to stay with his fifth championship goal.