LeBron James’ Lakers Legacy Overlooked as Kobe Bryant’s Favorite Teammate Takes Mt. Rushmore Honor

Every NBA fan loves a good debate, and few discussions stir more passion than the mythical Mount Rushmore exercise. Which four faces deserve to be carved into stone as the ultimate representatives of a franchise? Championship banners, MVPs, and All-Star nods all matter, but so do longevity, fan connection, and those intangible “big moments” that define eras.

Bleacher Report recently tackled the subject for every NBA team since 2000, delivering some choices that felt obvious and others that left plenty of room for argument. From Dirk Nowitzki’s unquestioned place in Dallas to Stephen Curry’s leadership of Golden State’s dynasty, the exercise was equal parts history lesson and barstool conversation starter.

And then came the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to B/R’s Dan Favale and Grant Hughes, the four players who’ve mattered most to the Lakers in this century are: Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Pau Gasol, and Derek Fisher.

The first two choices are no-brainers. Kobe and Shaq powered the purple and gold to three straight championships in the early 2000s, cementing one of the most dominant duos in league history. Kobe would go on to win two more titles later in the decade, finishing his career as the franchise’s undisputed icon.

Gasol’s inclusion speaks volumes about his impact. Acquired in 2008, the Spanish big man was the perfect complement to Bryant, skilled, selfless, and versatile. In seven years with the Lakers, he averaged 17.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.4 blocks. No player in the league matched that statistical combination over the same span, and his three All-NBA selections reflected just how unique he was. More than numbers, Gasol was the teammate Bryant trusted most, famously calling him his “brother” and crediting him as the key to their 2009 and 2010 championship runs.

The final spot went to Derek Fisher. Some might argue Lamar Odom was more impactful during the latter title years, but Fisher’s longevity and leadership carried enormous weight. He and Bryant were the connective tissue linking both Laker dynasties of the century, hitting clutch shots and embodying the grit that made those teams thrive. Fisher played more games in a Lakers jersey than anyone not named Kobe, and that consistency mattered.

And this is where the debate heats up. Notice a glaring omission? LeBron James, a four-time champion, four-time MVP, and the league’s all-time leading scorer, didn’t make the Lakers’ Mt. Rushmore.

At first glance, it feels shocking. After all, LeBron James delivered the Lakers their 17th championship in 2020, tied for most in NBA history. He also passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record while wearing purple and gold. On top of that, his presence has kept the Lakers relevant deep into his 30s, with playoff appearances and marquee moments that only a superstar of his magnitude can produce.

But when you dig deeper into the criteria, the reasoning becomes clearer. This wasn’t about all-time NBA greatness; it was about impact on a single franchise since 2000. LeBron James has spent seven seasons in Los Angeles, compared to Kobe’s 20. Gasol was integral to two championships, while LeBron’s ring came in the unique 2020 “bubble” season. Fisher was there for five titles. Shaq’s dominance speaks for itself.

Put simply: the Lakers’ story of the 2000s and 2010s cannot be told without Kobe, Shaq, Gasol, and Fisher. LeBron James, for all his brilliance, joined later in the timeline. His Lakers chapter, while historic in its own right, is shorter compared to the legends carved into B/R’s mountain.

The emotional factor behind LeBron James’ absence

Another wrinkle is the emotional weight behind these choices. LeBron James is universally recognized as one of the greatest ever, but Lakers fans have always had a special attachment to their homegrown legends. Kobe was a lifelong Laker. Fisher returned multiple times. Gasol embraced the city and the franchise culture in ways that felt organic.

LeBron James, on the other hand, came to Los Angeles as a global icon whose legacy was already written in Cleveland and Miami. For many fans, he’ll always be associated most strongly with his 2016 Cavaliers championship run. That doesn’t diminish what he’s done for the Lakers, but when a Mount Rushmore is about what you mean to the franchise, sentiment often carries as much weight as stat sheets.

The question now is whether LeBron James can still shift the conversation. At 40 years old, he continues to defy time, producing at a level that most players a decade younger can’t match. If the Lakers were to win another championship with LeBron leading the way, it would be impossible to keep him out of this discussion.

But as it stands today, B/R’s decision highlights the delicate balance between accomplishments and cultural significance. Gasol may not have LeBron James’ career résumé, but as Kobe Bryant’s most trusted running mate, his place in Lakers lore is secured. Fisher may not have been a superstar, but his presence across multiple title teams gives him a longevity edge that LeBron has yet to match in L.A.

So, is it fair that LeBron James didn’t make the Lakers’ Mt. Rushmore since 2000? From a purely statistical and historical perspective, it feels harsh. But from a franchise-centered viewpoint, the case for Kobe, Shaq, Gasol, and Fisher is hard to dispute.

At the end of the day, these debates are what make the NBA so fascinating. They force us to weigh rings against memories, dominance against loyalty, and individual greatness against team legacies.

And that brings us to the ultimate question for Lakers fans and basketball purists alike: If you had to carve four faces into the Lakers’ Mt. Rushmore since 2000, would you include LeBron James, or keep Pau Gasol and Derek Fisher in their spots?