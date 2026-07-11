LeBron James’ Latest Social Media Activity on Lakers’ Summer League Star Has Fans Hoping for an LA Return

LeBron James’ future remains one of the NBA offseason’s biggest talking points, and his latest social media activity has only added to the conversation. At a time when the Lakers appear committed to a new era centered around Luka Dončić, James gave fans another reason to revisit his ties to the franchise.

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The four-time champion reacted to a clip of guard Adou Thiero posted by the Lakers on Instagram. Los Angeles is currently competing in the Las Vegas Summer League, and on Friday, in a 96-84 win against the OKC Thunder, Thiero put on a show, finishing the game with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists, and causing a frenzy on social media with clips of his dunks.

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Thiero was selected 36th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets before his rights were acquired by the Lakers as part of the seven-team Kevin Durant trade to Houston from Phoenix. He suffered a knee injury before his rookie season began. After he had surgery, his time was mostly spent with the South Bay Lakers, and he will look to move past his injury concerns as he builds his career in the Crypto.com Arena.

Despite entering just his second NBA season, Thiero has become one of the veteran voices on the Lakers’ Summer League team because so many of his teammates are rookies. He admitted that the role feels unusual but said he wants to both lead and continue learning, particularly alongside rookie Cameron Carr.

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Fans React to LeBron James’ Latest Social Media Activity

If Thiero’s game against OKC caused a frenzy, LeBron James’ reaction to the clip caused a storm. Social media, particularly X, reacted to his liking the clip.

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“Imagine out of no where he decides to return to LA,” a fan tweeted.

But LeBron had told the Lakers that “they could move forward without him because he planned to play elsewhere in 2026-27.” According to multiple insiders, the relationship broke down over several months before he officially informed the team of his decision. Yet, fans can’t stop hoping…

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“If LeBron pulls a surprise LA comeback, I’m buying popcorn for the drama and a new jersey for the déjà vu,” another fan wrote.

Everything changed after the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic and after the end of last season, as he was reportedly asked to play third choice to Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic.

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LeBron’s camp reportedly did not rule out a pay cut. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said: “If you want LeBron to take a pay cut, you can’t just say, ‘Will you take a pay cut?’ You better bring him a reason to take a pay cut.” After his latest social media activity, a fan tweeted, begging: “pls join us on a vet min bronze i will never troll u king.”

Another fan went the extra mile, tweeting: “He needs to just come back. We’ll fire Pelinka if he guarantees to come back.”

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However, despite the social media activity, communication between LeBron James and the Lakers may be minimal during the offseason as both sides prepare for different futures.