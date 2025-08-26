LeBron James Leaks Next Big Project With Stephen Curry & Daughter Zhuri – Thanks to His New Obsession

LeBron James may be entering his 23rd NBA season, but it’s what he just posted off the court that has fans and media buzzing. In true LeBron fashion, a simple Instagram story did more than show him kicking back with his latest hobby. It accidentally leaked a massive detail. Something involving his daughter Zhuri, his longtime pal Stephen Curry… and an unexpected cartoon twist.

There was nothing dramatic in the clip itself, just Bron watching golf, captioned “Working while working!” But freeze-frame that boomerang, and it gets interesting. Sitting behind LeBron, partially in frame, was a script. And the page in view had some names. Names that suggest something big is on the way.

If this script is anything to go by, LeBron and his daughter Zhuri are teaming up with Stephen Curry for what looks like an animated feature. The script shows a scene involving Phineas and Ferb flying in on jetpacks. Zhuri yells, “That was so fun, Dadi,” then a basketball hoop extends into outer space. Alien sharks show up to guard the rim. And in classic LeBron delivery, one line reads, “How ’bout you boys cartoonify Steph Curry.”

The project looks wild, fun, and full of cartoon action. It might even be a crossover of some kind involving the newly revived season 5 of Phineas and Ferb, animated versions of LeBron and Steph, and Zhuri playing a starring role. Disney+ tie-in? Maybe. Although nothing’s confirmed. But the leak suggests something in the works that’s lighthearted. Just the kind of off-court pivot LeBron would embrace as he eyes his next chapter.

This wouldn’t be Zhuri’s first camera moment. From co-hosting Harlem’s Fashion Row x Janie and Jack event at age five, to correcting her mom’s ESPYs speech with perfect comedic timing, to dropping dance routines and fit checks with Savannah, she’s got star presence. And LeBron, proud girl dad that he is, celebrates her always. Likewise, this has to be the most unexpected family-friendly crossover of the year. And given how Steph and LeBron have been connected lately, both in NBA rumors and their shared love of golf, the timing couldn’t be better.

LeBron’s new obsession is keeping him busy this offseason

This summer, LeBron’s been locked in on the links. Whether on the course with Bronny or riding golf carts across the Dominican Republic, he’s made it clear: golf is the new love of his life. “Addicted, sorry,” he captioned a rain-soaked swing session. And from there, it’s been a parade of golf content. Even his Labubu doll was golf-themed, named LeBronBron Scheffler after his new favorite, Scottie Scheffler. And then he reposted something very telling, a teaser from Paul Rivera of Homecoming Network, revealing the launch of “Homecoming Golf Club.” LeBron added it to his story with no comment. Is he launching his own golf league? Planning content? Or just dropping Easter eggs as retirement nears? Who knows? What’s clear is he’s hooked.

Stephen Curry, already a golf champion himself, gave LeBron some friendly advice,“He’s got a good structure and a solid base… if he dedicates time to practice, he definitely has potential.” It’s Steph’s mentorship in the golf world that might’ve opened the door to this animated collaboration. Their shared love of the game could’ve sparked a creative project blending basketball, family, cartoons, and the light-hearted spirit of golf season.

Fans are eating it up. Not because LeBron’s swing is perfect (it’s not just ask Shannon Sharpe or Chad Johnson), but because it’s genuine. He’s grinding, enjoying time with his kids, and doing what most fathers dream of creating, lasting memories. One day it’s embarrassing Zhuri with goofy sideline dances at Olympic volleyball matches. Next, it’s crafting a galactic basketball script with her name in bold. LeBron James may still have NBA business to finish, but his mind is already building the next empire.