LeBron James Leaves Ex-Teammate Alex Caruso With Bloody Nose After Unintentional Blow During Lakers-OKC Game 1

As expected the playoff series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers started off with physical intensity. But most expected LA to be left beaten and bruised. But the high stakes of the Western Conference Semifinals manifested in a physical, bleeding reality for OKC guard Alex Caruso on Tuesday night. It was so brutal, it turned into frosty tension between him and his former teammate and mentor, LeBron James.

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During a tense fourth-quarter play in Game 1 when OKC was up 88-73, Lakers superstar LeBron James accidentally caught Caruso with a hard forearm to the face. The collision left Caruso on the floor clutching his face. He’d later end up on the sidelines bleeding heavily from his nose. The game continued as he sought medical treatment.

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In the brief stoppage, James made a point to check on his former backcourt partner. He even walked Caruso to the OKC bench. Replays captured the brutal impact, but it also showed Caruso’s icy reaction to LeBron’s concern.

However, Caruso’s reaction was noticeably icy. He completely ignored Bron’s extended hand or whatever he was saying. He instead seems to yell something at the stands. For the NBA world, it’s a reflection of the uncompromising nature of postseason basketball when former friends become playoff rivals.

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Ironically, Caruso’s nosebleed came just minutes after a highly animated moment earlier in the game when he threw down a ferocious fast-break dunk. Replays caught him headbutting the basketball twice both as posturing and celebration.

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Playoffs put the LeBron James-Alex Caruso friendship on hold

The physical altercation served as the exclamation point on a night where the Oklahoma City Thunder thoroughly and predictably dominated the Lakers, securing a comfortable 108–90 victory in Game 1. Oklahoma City’s stifling defense held the Lakers to just 49.6% shooting and forced 17 costly turnovers.

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However, that one altercation doesn’t undercut the history and mutual respect these two share since they were teammates in LA from 2018 to 2021 and won the 2020 Bubble champions together. Caruso credits King James for teaching him to be a “pro’s pro” during his time in LA. Meanwhile James credited Caruso for the Thunder winning the 2025 title and helping the Lakers to the 2020 championship by guarding Nikola Jokic.

Chet Holmgren anchored the Thunder with 24 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell chipped in 18 points apiece. It was one the poor shooting nights for SGA yet the top-seeded team didn’t stutter.

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Thunder capitalized on the Lakers’ lack of offensive firepower, especially with Los Angeles still severely hampered by the absence of Luka Doncic. He’s been sidelined for the past month due to a grade 2 hamstring injury he sustained in one of the final two regular season games OKC and Lakers faced off in. So far there’s no real timeline for his return.

While Austin Reaves returned to the lineup from his oblique injury, he struggled heavily under the Thunder’s defensive pressure, finishing with just eight points on a rough 3-for-16 shooting night. The lack of offensive support forced the 41-year-old James to continue shouldering a massive scoring and playmaking burden.

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James has stepped into an expanded leadership role throughout these playoffs, and despite the blowout loss, his individual brilliance was on full display. In his 36 minutes of action, James carried the Lakers with 27 points, four rebounds, and six assists on an efficient 12-for-17 shooting. His explosive 12-point start also marked the 75th time in his illustrious career that he has scored 10 or more points in the first quarter of a playoff game—the most by any player in the play-by-play era.

However, with Game 2 scheduled for Thursday in Oklahoma City, the Lakers will need more than individual history and accidental elbows to crack the Thunder’s elite defense.