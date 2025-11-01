LeBron James Left Speechless After Special Honor by Ohio State Buckeyes

LeBron James may not be suiting up this season with his ongoing sciatica issues. But it is not stopping him from pursuing a multitude of sidequests. The four-time NBA MVP is everywhere. Launching his own version of children’s books, co-designing, and championing sports in his home state of Ohio. “And no matter if I’m playing in Los Angeles or not, Akron, Ohio, is always home for me. Always,” he once said. And that home is giving back to him tenfold.

But wait, there’s more. He recently announced a new children’s book titled Happy Spooky Halloween. And he has also partnered with the LeBron James Family Foundation and apparel brand ILTHY to launch a premium streetwear collection. Proceeds of which go back to community work in Akron. Now, how can the people fall behind in showcasing their love for him?

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the ones joining the bandwagon. They have long held a special place in his heart, a college program he’s supported passionately despite never playing college basketball himself. That bond came full circle when the Ohio State University Marching Band honored him with a breathtaking halftime tribute. They formed his signature crown logo on the field. LeBron shared the moment on his Instagram stories, with “🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️🩶”. Needless to say, he was left speechless by the gesture.

LeBron’s support for Ohio State’s football program is not new. In late October 2025, he partnered with Nike to supply the Buckeyes with unreleased “Nike LeBron 23 Grand Opening” cleats. It is a special football-ready design featuring Ohio State’s colors and LeBron’s signature branding. He said, “Ohio State means a lot to me … I’m a big-time football fan. I played football all the way through high school. It’s always been fulfilling to me and an honor for me to give back.” These custom cleats made headlines and were showcased just ahead of the Buckeyes’ game versus Penn State.

LeBron James also shared a highlight clip on Instagram, writing, “That boy Tate so🥶too,” praising wideout Carnell Tate’s performance. And rightly so. Ohio State pulled off a gritty 20-13 win over Penn State at Beaver Stadium. Penn State jumped to an early 10-0 lead with a field goal. But the Buckeyes responded with a steady offensive push.

The moment got even more electric when Jeremiah Smith made a one-handed touchdown grab. Smith finished with six receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns. LeBron took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted: “MAN WHAT JEREMIAH SMITH!!!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣!! INSANE TALENT.”

Further ahead, James posted a video in collaboration with Nike, reflecting on his own rookie journey. LeBron recalled the childlike awe and nervous excitement that came with it: “To run out on an NBA court in a pair of your own signature shoes, as an 18-year-old rookie, you know where I come from, that was special in its own right. I was messing with the shoe strings, changing the shoe strings, re-changing the shoe strings, smelling the inside of the shoes, and just looking at them the night before, all the way up until the game.” He added, “Being in Sac, playing against that team that was really good with so many great players, I just didn’t want to let nobody down, let myself down. Even though I knew I belonged, I knew I had put in the work to get there, you still gotta go out and do it.”

When LeBron James debuted in the NBA in 2003, he was an 18-year-old carrying the hopes of Akron and a billion-dollar brand already on his shoulders. Nike had already bet big before he ever played a professional game. He had his record $90 million endorsement deal with Nike, the Air Zoom Generation, his first signature shoe, and a visual prophecy of what was to come in the next 23 years of the NBA. Against the Sacramento Kings that night, he dropped 25 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds in his iconic debut. What’s awaited now is his return to the court.

Shaquille O’Neal weighs in on LeBron’s future

This year marked the first season-opener the 40-year-old has ever missed in his 23-year career. A testament to the toll of over 50,000 NBA minutes logged. Still, as LeBron eyes a mid-November return, optimism remains high. Head coach JJ Redick has a careful approach. He has limited LeBron’s workload to emphasize recovery, calling his situation “uncharted territory for a player with this much mileage.”

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal also offered his perspective, sharing on The Rich Eisen Show. “I mean, he’s expecting a Cinderella season and at least another trip to the Finals,” Shaq said. This is the time for injury management for the Lakers if they want to persist longer in the season. Yet Austin Reaves has drastically shifted the narrative, averaging 32 points through six games. Shaq wants consistency for the team, adding, “I would love to see him and Luka 30, 40, 45 games in a row, so we can really see what that looks like.”

Shaq also remains confident in the playoff chances of the team. “It’ll definitely get him a one through eight position and then, once you get in the playoffs, anything can happen,” he said. For now, the King’s throne remains unseated, especially with the way his injury recovery is progressing. Shaq’s verdict is clear – LeBron’s story with the Lakers is far from over.