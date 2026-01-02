LeBron James’ Lakers Commitment Questioned After Agent’s Comments on Trade Rumors

Since the Lakers’ season opener against the Golden State Warriors, something seemed to be off about LeBron James. He wasn’t playing, but Jovan Buha noted his reserved nature. For a man celebrated as one of the great leaders, James appeared to be just watching along without the need to intervene. That stance remains unchanged even after his return to action.

Notably, according to Lakers insider Andy Kamenetzky, the Akron Hammer is “disengaged” from the Lakers.

“It’s not anything in terms of like a big stink or like a big drama created. But it’s things that add up. Like saying truth be told it’s an honor to play on Christmas but I’d rather be at home or I’m not really watching basketball these days in my free time, I watch golf. Like LeBron used to be a basketball junkie. He used to watch this stuff constantly,” Kamenetzky said on Locked on Lakers.

And it isn’t just a change in mannerisms. The longtime Lakers reporter also feels Rich Paul conveying concerns about the Lakers’ roster and doubting their competitive strength points to a dissatisfied LeBron James. That tension between the front office and James has been building up since the offseason.

Rumours had the 41-year-old possibly leaving LA as a free agent. Furthermore, with Luka Doncic established as the talisman, James has to take a back seat from his usual team management standards. For his part, before Doncic came along, he was willing to take a significant pay cut to open up financial flexibility for the Lakers. However, the team couldn’t sign any coveted free agents, losing Klay Thompson to Dallas.

Hence, it’s possible that the four-time MVP holds some frustrations. The Laker did make key moves this offseason, but none of them made them convincingly better. Their defence remains shaky, and in Year 23, LeBron James is adapting to a secondary role. However, the bigger concern is what could this lead to?

Does LeBron James want out?

Rich Paul reveals LeBron James’ trade stance

Speaking about James’ body language, his former teammate Kendrick Perkins sees his demeanour as a reflection of his commitment. According to Perk, James and Rich Paul both feel the Lakers’ roster isn’t “good enough” to compete. That leaves a trade as the only way to settle the flare-up between the two sides.

But for now, that doesn’t seem to be on the cards. When asked about James moving on from the Lakers this season, Paul said “no”. However, he didn’t completely shut out the possibility, having previously said they will evaluate what’s best for his future.

From where things stand right now, it’s not just LeBron James’ demeanour that’s concerning. The Lakers have been unstable, losing four of their last five after a hot start to the season. Head coach JJ Redick explained they are still searching for their identity after a blowout loss against the Detroit Pistons.

The culmination of all of those factors could be the reason there’s a dark cloud of uncertainty looming over the franchise. Because, from a production standpoint, James is giving them 20.3 points per game. He’s not allowing his feelings to impact the game. But the Lakers have dealt with injury troubles, forcing constant change in lineups, which further delays sharpening the system.

At the core, everybody on the Lakers wants to win, LeBron James more than anything. So once that domino falls into place, the mood around the building should improve. If not, this is most likely James’ last season with the franchise. So it’s about making the most out of what’s left.

