LeBron James’ Lakers Return Takes a Hit as Insider Reveals Front Office’s Priority for Luka Doncic & Co

In February 2014, as Kobe Bryant entered the final chapter of his career, then-Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak faced an uncomfortable reality. The franchise icon was still under contract, still the face of the organization, and still demanding a competitive roster. Yet behind the scenes, Los Angeles was preserving cap flexibility and future assets for a world that would eventually exist without him. “We want to make sure we have maximized cap room… we can’t make short-sighted decisions that make us okay for a year but destroy us for the next five,” Kupchak said at the time.

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More than a decade later, the Lakers find themselves navigating a similar balancing act. Luka Doncic is now the franchise centerpiece, and according to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, the front office’s priority this offseason is constructing the roster that best fits him, even if those decisions force LeBron James’ future to fit within a roster-building plan that is now centered on Doncic.

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Woike reported that “the belief is that Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes are players the Lakers would prioritize bringing back as they try to best fit a roster around Doncic. And each piece of the puzzle the Lakers feel they need to add into their cap space takes up a slice that could go to James.”

The reporting aligns with comments Lakers president Rob Pelinka made after the season. “The archetype of the roster that we want is going to be retrofitted around Luka and the things he needs,” Pelinka said. “Clearly he’s that leader and player for the future that we want to build the right way around.”

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Doncic echoed that thinking after the season, saying, “I am committed to what we are building here in LA. But this postseason showed us we cannot survive without depth.”

The cap math helps explain why Woike’s reporting matters. Doncic’s extension begins at roughly $49.8 million against a projected $166 million salary cap. Austin Reaves carries a favorable $20.9 million cap hold that allows the Lakers to conduct much of their offseason business before finalizing a new deal, and team sources have consistently indicated that Doncic views Reaves as a long-term running mate. Meanwhile, LeBron James’ $57.75 million cap hold remains on the books until he re-signs, retires, or has his rights renounced. Every commitment the Lakers make before James reaches a decision reduces the financial flexibility available to accommodate him.

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The timing matters. James has publicly indicated that his decision could stretch into late June and July. The Lakers, meanwhile, are trying to maximize the benefits of Reaves’ cap hold and enter free agency with a clear roster-building strategy. Those timelines are not necessarily incompatible, but they do create pressure as Los Angeles attempts to balance short-term respect for James with long-term planning around Doncic.

Lakers Building Around Luka First

The prioritization of Hachimura and Hayes reflects more than simple roster continuity. Hachimura has developed into one of the league’s most efficient complementary wings, shooting 44.3% from three during the regular season while providing the size and versatility teams covet around a ball-dominant creator like Doncic. Hayes fills a different need, offering rim protection and vertical spacing as a lob threat. During his exit interview, Doncic highlighted exactly those areas, saying, “I need threats rolling to the basket, and I need space to breathe on the perimeter.”

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Those priorities became even more apparent during the Lakers’ second-round loss to Oklahoma City, where their lack of size, rim pressure, and frontcourt depth was repeatedly exposed. Retaining players who address those weaknesses fits directly within the roster blueprint Pelinka has outlined around Doncic.

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Imago May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A James return remains more likely than retirement or departure, and Pelinka has publicly emphasized that the organization wants to give him the time and respect necessary to make his decision. But the Lakers’ offseason planning is now centered on a different question than it was a year ago. The priority is no longer how to maximize the final years of James’ career. It is how to maximize Doncic’s prime. If James returns, it increasingly appears that he will be returning to a roster designed around Luka first and everyone else second.