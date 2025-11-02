LeBron James, Luka Doncic and NBA Stars Celebrate Dodgers’ World Series Win Over Blue Jays

The Dodgers have etched their name in MLB history! They beat the Blue Jays in a thrilling Game 7 to clinch their second-straight World Series title, becoming the only such team to do so since the Yankees before the turn of the century. The LA team weathered a 3-0 and 4-2 deficit, coming back 5-4! When it was sealed in the 11th inning, it wasn’t just baseball fans celebrating; NBA stars also joined in, including LeBron James from the Purple & Gold army.

After Miguel Rojas’ tying drive and Will Smith’s home run iced the game, Bron quickly took to X, posting, “The 2 best words in sports. GAME SEVEN!!!! Wow what a game!!!”

King James later followed that up, joining the celebration with his LA peers: “CONGRATULATIONS @Dodgers!!!!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾” The Akron Hammer’s X post showcases the shared competitive spirit that drives championship-winning teams across leagues and sports.

With his simple message, he highlighted the drama, resilience, and legacy being built before him, and in doing so, he underscored how NBA players view milestones outside of the hardwood as a reflection of their own aspirations. His post also showed familiarity. Bron’s been in Game 7s, including the legendary 2016 Finals, when he and the Cleveland Cavaliers came back from a 3-1 deficit. He’s been here, felt that pressure, and knows what it means to win it all.

The Dodgers and Blue Jays had one of the most memorable matchups, featuring several standout moments. The series included the first World Series pinch-hit grand slam, the first complete game in a decade, an 18-inning game, where Shohei Ohtani reached base nine times, and Freddie Freeman hit two walk-off homers (a first). It also included the first game-ending double play in which an outfielder had a putout or assist!

As the City of Angels now houses yet another title across the four major leagues, LeBron James’ X post serves as a reminder of how deeply intertwined LA sports have become. Lakers legend Magic Johnson is deeply involved with the Dodgers, and many Lakers have shown up to support the MLB side in the past, including King James at Game 4 of the World Series. Whether it’s the hardwood or the diamond, the message stays the same: LA is a city of champions.

NBA’s Biggest Names Bask in Celebrations After Los Angeles Dodgers’ Game 7 Magic

Luka Doncic, the Lakers’ newest face of the team, joined the celebrations alongside LeBron James. “What a game!! Wow, congrats @Dodgers,” he posted. Coming from someone who knows a thing or two about late-game heroics, the Slovenian Sensation’s message carried some respect. It also shows how quickly Doncic has embraced the city’s sports culture and how LA’s most prominent names grow with each other’s success.

2020 NBA champion Alex Caruso summed up what many fans felt with one simple line: “Imagine not liking sports lol.” It was a snapshot of pure joy from a player known for grit and competitive spirit, and it spoke to one universal facet that every sports fan can ascribe to. Funnily, his former teammate, Bron, replied to the post, typing, “Has to be a miserable feeling! lol.” Caruso quickly reposted the same, adding, “MISERABLE,” in all caps!

Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt posted, “What a game.”

Even non-LA athletes chimed in. 76ers ace Joel Embiid put the spotlight on the Dodgers ace, who also won the World Series MVP. “GAME OVER!!! Yamamoto🐐🐐🐐,” he posted, celebrating the pitcher’s dominant outing. Yamamoto helped keep them stable early, throwing 43 pitches over 2 2/3 innings for the win.

Finally, Lakers legend Pau Gasol added on, “Unbelievable #WorldSeries!! Congrats @Dodgers on the back-to-back titles!!” The two-time champion’s words captured the magnitude of the World Series title and what it meant to the city he once helped lift to the top of the hoops world. It felt like a passing of the torch, from one era of champions to another, reminding fans that LA still knows how to win, despite missing its King on the hardwood.