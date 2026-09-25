LeBron James Makes Bold Joel Embiid Claim Amid Concerns Over Health

Joel Embiid has achieved a lot in the NBA. He has won the MVP award, played in many All-Star Games, and won an Olympic gold medal. But Embiid has never won an NBA championship. Now, with LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid has a new chance to chase that missing achievement.

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LeBron James spoke about this during an episode of Mind the Game with Steve Nash. He said he wants to help Embiid win his first championship.

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“He’s done everything in our league, and the only thing he has not done and that’s win a championship,” LeBron James said on Mind the Game. “And I want to try to help him get that first one. Right. He’s been the MVP of our league. Has a gold medal, All-Star, signature shoes, bunch of money, beautiful fan. He has everything. He has a city on his back.”

LeBron’s words show how much Embiid has already achieved. The 7-foot center has played his entire NBA career with Philadelphia.

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Embiid is a former NBA MVP, a seven-time All-Star and an Olympic gold medalist. He won the 2022-23 MVP award and has become one of the NBA’s best big men.

But not winning an NBA championship remains the biggest missing piece in his career. The Sixers picked Embiid with the No. 3 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. However, Philadelphia has never reached the NBA Finals with Embiid as its main star.

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Winning a championship was also important to Embiid when he signed his latest extension. The Sixers gave him a reported three-year, $192.9 million extension in 2024.

At the time, Embiid said he wanted to stay in Philadelphia and help the city win an NBA championship. LeBron James also talked about Embiid’s long journey with the Sixers. He said he wants to give Embiid a different view of what it takes to win.

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“It’s been the process, you know, for what, 10 years, 12 years, or however long he’s been there,” James continued. “But I mean, I think it’s time now that we even dig even deeper into the process. And I and I and I hope that I can be kind of that final little piece that can help him get over the hump.”

LeBron wants Embiid to change his daily approach and understand what it takes to win a championship.

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He said, “And have him see maybe just see it a little bit differently than he’s seen it in his career as far as like the day-to-day process, the day-to-day what it takes to get there.”

LeBron’s arrival comes at a big time for Philadelphia. The Sixers have added more experienced players around Embiid. LeBron officially joined the 76ers in July 2026. He will now play with Embiid during the 2026-27 season.

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Philadelphia has also added Jaylen Brown and Anfernee Simons. These moves give Embiid more help on offense.

Embiid has the talent to dominate games. But staying healthy has been a major problem during his career. Steve Nash spoke about this issue on Mind the Game.

“Definitely one of the most disappointing things has been his health,” Nash said. “For a player that is so talented, so gifted to have such a difficult time staying healthy, you know, that that’s the big question for me about the team is that he is, you know, such a big piece of the team, such a talented player.”

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Embiid faced another health problem during the 2025-26 season. He played 38 regular-season games and averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

He also had an appendectomy in April. Despite that setback, Embiid returned for the playoffs. He helped Philadelphia beat Boston in a seven-game first-round series. In Game 7, Embiid scored 34 points and added 12 rebounds and six assists.

However, the Sixers then lost to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Embiid also played through an ankle injury and a sore hip during that series, as per Fred Katz’s May 2026 report on The Athletic.

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Nash explained why Embiid’s health remains such an important issue.

“I mean, he shows up for three games against Boston and wins the series, you know, just bullied them through the series and then his body can’t take it,” Nash continued.

When Embiid stays healthy, he gives Philadelphia a strong player on both ends of the court. His size, strength and scoring ability make him a very difficult player to stop. He can score near the basket and also shoot from outside.

But the biggest question is: can Embiid stay healthy during a full playoff run? That is where LeBron could help.

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The 41-year-old has played in many playoff games and has won four NBA championships. He can now bring that experience to Philadelphia and work with Embiid.

Embiid already has many major achievements in his career. But he still wants the one prize that has stayed away from him.

Now, LeBron James is in Philadelphia and wants to help him get it.

What do you think? Can LeBron James and Joel Embiid finally lead the 76ers to their first NBA championship together? Let us know in the comments.