LeBron James Makes Candid Admission on Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell After Lakers–Mavericks

“He is the face [of the franchise],” LeBron James said back in 2023, speaking about Anthony Davis, who seemed ready to pass the torch after AD helped lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2020. But fate and a certain trade orchestrated by Nico Harrison had other plans. Tonight, that very face of purple and gold stepped onto the hardwood wearing Dallas blue, No. 3, marking his sixth game this season and his first time facing the Lakers since the February trade.

Post-game, LeBron James reflected on facing a team stacked with friends and former colleagues he’d shared so much of his journey with. He said: “You know, going up against your old teammates, your whole coaching staff… I won a championship with Frank Vogel, J. Kidd, obviously Phil Handy’s over there, Mike Penberthy, my teammates in AD, DLO, Max. I even won another championship with Kyrie. So when you look over, for me personally, the emotion is always going to carry that.”

Everyone was eager to see AD and LeBron back on the same court, and their friendship quietly shone through. From playful waist bumps before tip-off, to AD sporting LeBron’s Nike LeBron 22 during warm-up and their post-game dap, the bond was on full display. But let’s not forget, LeBron has plenty of history with other Mavericks players too.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard LeBron James (6) and centre Anthony Davis (14) celebrate after defeating France in the men’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

D’Angelo Russell, now suiting up for the Mavericks, left the Lakers in 2024 and joined the Brooklyn Nets, where he famously called the Lakers “unprofessional.” This July, he landed in Dallas, signing a two-year, $13 million deal. But when you ask him what truly pushed him into the NBA, his answer is simple:

“I was a big LeBron fan. He did that signature dunk, and I remember crying,” Russell had once shared. “That’s when I thought, ‘this is where I want to be.’ He’s inspired me without even knowing it.” During their time together with the Lakers from 2023 to 2024, they built a genuine mentor-mentee bond, with LeBron guiding and inspiring Russell on and off the court.

Talking about the coaching staff as well, LeBron James reflected on his long-time friend Jason Kidd, his teammate from the 2008 Olympic Redeem Team and an assistant coach during the Lakers’ 2020 championship run, who is now the head coach of the Mavericks. Facing him across the court? Talk about full-circle vibes. Their friendship is still rock solid, and the proof came at the HOF ceremony of the team this year, when Kidd joked about being the “water boy” for Team USA, LeBron jumped in, mock-serious, shutting it down and reminding everyone that Kidd’s international record is basically untouchable.

The Mavericks’ coaching staff reads like a blast from LeBron’s past. Phil Handy, Mike Penberthy, and Frank Vogel, once all part of his Lakers family are now guiding Dallas. Facing them on the court today, you could tell LeBron felt that missing piece, nodding and acknowledging the familiar faces while stepping into a game that he won.

Adding to the flashback vibes, another familiar face from LeBron’s past showed up, Dwyane Wade, now an NBC broadcaster. The Miami Heat duo reunited off the court as Wade chatted with LeBron about his 23rd NBA season, leaving fans stunned at Bron’s longevity. But the nostalgia didn’t stop there, on the court, echoes of their old alley-oop chemistry quietly surfaced tonight as LeBron and Luka linked up, giving everyone a small, perfect nod to the magic Wade once shared with Bron.

Reaves, Luka, and a 4th-quarter surge seal it for LA

The night had all the drama you’d expect from a Lakers-Mavs showdown. The Lakers beat the Mavericks 129–119 in a game that swung back and forth until the fourth quarter. Dallas started strong, scoring 40 points in the second quarter and taking a small lead into halftime. But once the Lakers settled in, they slowly took control with better shooting and stronger defense late in the game.

Austin Reaves ended the night with a ridiculous 38 points on 12-of-15 shooting, while Luka Doncic piled in 35 points and 11 assists just for fun. LeBron had a quiet game on paper, only 13 points, but he hit a dagger three late that sealed the mood in the building.

Rui Hachimura knocked down four threes, Deandre Ayton muscled in 17 points, and the Lakers’ defense tightened at just the right moment, holding the Mavs without a field goal during a massive 13–1 run that broke the game open.

Dallas had flashes, especially from P.J. Washington’s 22 points, Max Christie torching his former squad for 13, and rookie Cooper Flagg stuffing the stat sheet with 13 points, 11 assists, and 7 boards. AD, back after missing 14 games, got a loud welcome and chipped in 12 points on a minutes restriction.

But despite leading at the half, the Mavs ran into a wall late and dropped their fifth game in six outings. Meanwhile, the Lakers stayed undefeated in NBA Cup group play, stretched their winning streak to six, and locked in home court for the quarterfinals.