LeBron James Makes Emotional Admission About Bronny James’ Cardiac Arrest After Pacers Win

The NBA will never tire of watching LeBron James and Bronny James suit up together for the Los Angeles Lakers. On Wednesday, the league’s only father-son duo finally shared the floor again. And as the 21-year-old delivered a confident showing, one thing felt clear—his game has grown. That alone is enough to make his father proud, especially after the way he battled through health scares and a difficult rookie season.

Speaking with The Athletic, LeBron couldn’t hide his emotions. He said, “So, like I said before, like the kid, he doesn’t have to do this. After having the situation that he had, you think he had to really, like, work his way to get back in shape and play basketball? He could have been like ‘Man, f— this s—. Like ‘I’m gonna do anything I want.'”

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Remember, Bronny was one of the top prospects during his high school and USC days. Many believed that he would carry forward LeBron’s legacy in the league. But those dreams had to sit on the shelf for a long time. During the summer of 2023, James Jr. suffered cardiac arrest during a workout at USC. That incident temporarily put a pause on his basketball career.

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Imago Jan 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) interacts with son Bronny James during the game against the Boston Celtics at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He went through a rigorous medical evaluation before returning to the court that year. Bronny’s heart condition frightened his parents. On Netflix’s Starting 5, the Akron Hammer opened up about his son. “It’s crazy with kids, when they love something, and they want something, that’s all that matters to them,” LeBron James explained in the show.

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“As a parent, you’re like, ‘You had a cardiac arrest, like…,’ and in his mind he’s like, ‘Can I or can I not play ball again, and if the answer is yes, when can I play ball again?’ ” Moreover, Bronny is the first one in the James household to go to college, as LeBron James had admitted on the show. Therefore, seeing his son “playing the game he loves” but more importantly, seeing where he is as a young man makes him prouder.

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Now, on Wednesday, against the Indiana Pacers, Bronny played 13 minutes and made a positive impact. He added 4 points, rebound, 1 assist, 2 steals, and 1 block. He also finished a dunk on a back cut. Ironically, the pass came from Luke Kennard, who once played on LeBron James’ AAU team while growing up in Ohio. And that gave Bron even more reason to make a powerful declaration about his son.

LeBron James throws shade at Bronny’s critics

LeBron James made it clear—Bronny James belongs in this league. The 41-year-old doubled down after the Los Angeles Lakers edged past the Indiana Pacers 137-130, with Bronny stepping up in a moment that felt bigger than the box score. After the game, James believed his son brought a genuine spark off the bench with his defense, athleticism, and shot-making.

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He told Dan Woike, “Real, meaningful minutes. I couldn’t dream of better. I couldn’t dream of something better than that. Just couldn’t.” He added more about his son’s tough path to the league. “Especially knowing the path, you know, the road …,” LeBron James told The Athletic. “So, just proud of him. I’m super proud of him. And he belongs. He belongs.”

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James also shared that he saw a newfound confidence in Bronny’s eyes during a recent conversation with him. “I’m back to where I was. Physically, mentally, spiritually, emotionally, he’s back.” At the same time, the Lakers’ head coach, JJ Redick, also commended the sophomore after the game. “He’s gotten significantly better,” Redick said of Bronny James.

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Bronny James has answered every doubt with quiet authority against Indiana. After everything, he stepped back onto the floor and owned his moment. Meanwhile, LeBron James stood firm, pride evident, and message unmistakable. Therefore, this was never about one game. It marked a shift. And now, the league must accept what is already clear: maybe Bronny truly belongs here.