LeBron James Makes Emotional Stephen Curry Confession After Historic Season Debut

Since 2015, LeBron James has hated the Warriors the most. Out of all the players, he disliked Stephen Curry the most. This was the guy who inspired a dynasty and kept the Akron Hammer from winning several more championships. However, underneath that competitive resentment was respect because they valued the same things.

Over time, that digressed into a deep friendship. Now, as both are in the twilight of their career, that feeling of “trying to get to the mountain top and we trying to knock each other off,” has dissolved. What remains is appreciation for each other. That has become the foundation of the relationship that they have built.

“When you get to a certain age and you get to a certain level and you understand that, you know, appreciating, you know, greatness and appreciating, you know, things that you won’t be able to have for a long time, ever after you’re done, just to look back on those moments. You don’t want to waste an opportunity to be able to build a relationship with somebody that you kind of share some of the same, I guess, you know, goals in life. you know, us, our families, the way we, you know, go about our families, the way we go about our profession, the way we go about every day, just trying to uplift people and things of that nature, inspire people,” James said after his season debut against the Utah Jazz.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) and guard LeBron James (6) and guard Kevin Durant (7) celebrate with their gold medals on the podium after defeating France in the men’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Still, when it comes to meeting on the hardwood, both LeBron James and Stephen Curry are trying to tear each other apart. But after the game, they can share a smile, keeping their professional battles and personal bond separate. That wouldn’t have been possible without their feud on the biggest stage of basketball. Since the 2015 NBA Finals, the two have played in 28 postseason games against one another.

Those battles, embroiled by their desires, led to an understanding of the person behind the persona on the court. They realised how they want the same things out of life and, as pioneers of the sport, share the responsibility to inspire the next generation. The respect grew to the point James named Curry as the player he would want to share the court with.

Once they did, their relationship only grew.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry waited long to play together

There were times that season when it seemed James would get his wish. The Warriors engaged in trade talks with the Lakers to poach the King. However, while they may never share the court on an NBA floor, Paris served as the land of dreams. When James committed to playing the Olympics, his first text was to Stephen Curry.

And their experience was everything they imagined it would be.

“You just marvel at his talent. Obviously, I’ve seen it before, you know, on the opposite side. But having him on your side, you just try to get stops and figure out other ways on the other end, but keep finding him, keep getting him the ball,” he said about his experience winning the gold medal with Curry.

Imago Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The environment and occasion made it all the more meaningful. Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James stood united, striving for glory in a do-or-die situation. The three stars took to the stage like something out of a fairytale. Curry consistently delivered clutch shots against France, helping to clinch the gold medal. The iconic image of all three of them together with the gold medal around their necks will be remembered for years.

Now, LeBron James is in his historic 23rd year in the league, while Curry is in his 17th. Yet both remain at the top of their game, recognised as two of the best players in the league. Their incredible work ethic and dedication to being the best versions of themselves have allowed them to build a strong relationship over the years.

Even when things get heated in their competitive encounters, it won’t overshadow what they have created together. It’s heartwarming to know that before their careers come to an end, they can look back on the shared memory of playing together and achieving such a significant milestone.