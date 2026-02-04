LeBron James Makes Feelings Clear on Bronny James’ Growth Amid Bryce’s Redshirt Decision

On a night where the chants of “We Want Bronny” echoed through the Barclays Center, LeBron James took a moment to reflect on a legacy that has shifted from championships to his children. Tonight he had 25 points, a pointmore than Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves was back and the Lakers routed the Nets, 125-109 to close out a grueling eight-game road trip. But none of that mattered over watching his sons find their footing.

Tonight he confessed he does switch from star player to ‘Dad Mode’ when Bronny is on the floor, like tonight. . “Have my wife shore-side, and us being able to have that moment for our son… it was pretty cool.”

As it has been at every venue, fans chanted for Bronny at Barclays Center too. Bronny had four points on a 2-of-3 shooting in the 10 minutes he played. Yet, with both LeBron and Savannah watching, the love for their eldest in the arena overwhelmed his proud parents.

“It’s always been love and respect to the Brooklyn fans, and for them to show that to my son and his development, the way he continues to develop his game, I thought it was a prime moment we will never forget,” James said after the game.

King James took it a step further by redefining his legacy, stating, “My legacy is my kids. That’s the most important. My kids, my community, my family, that’s all that matters to me.”

LeBron James’ son define their own paths

LeBron James’ comments come on a significant juncture of the trade eligibility. Two days before the deadline, the Lakers confirmed that they’re sticking to James’ no-trade clause. He’s staying in Los Angeles for the remainder of his contract.

That leaves the next season open-ended, but he’s focused on his kids’ growth more than his own pursuits. While Bronny is taking it one day at a time in the NBA, his younger brother took a major decision for his future. Bryce James decided to redshirt in his freshman season at Arizona.

This decision will allow Bryce to mature physically and learn the system of the top-ranked Wildcats without the immediate pressure of game-day minutes. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd told The Big 12 Network on Tuesday is a “long play” for his future.

“I have a real strong belief that Bryce will be a contributor at Arizona in the near future. He’s really shown a lot of progress, not only learning our system but just physically maturing,” Lloyd sad.

Despite LeBron repeatedly claiming he’s not waiting for Bryce to enter the league, this decision is a sign that the younger James is not expediting his track to the pros.

LeBron’s post-game remarks, noting that his legacy “is going to go through my kids” and the way they navigate their individual journeys highlight his parenting philosophy under the spotlight. Whether it’s seeing Austin Reaves return to the lineup or Bronny receiving ovations in opposing arenas, James is clearly prioritizing the moments that will last long after he hangs up his jersey.