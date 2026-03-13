LeBron James Makes Feelings Clear to JJ Redick on Doncic-Reaves Duo in Private Meeting

A fourth win in a row and a Luka Doncic 50-piece. Laker Nation truly rejoiced in the game against the Bulls. But there was an underappreciated element that JJ Redick couldn’t leave unaddressed. LeBron James returned, but looking much different. He is willing to make the “sacrifice” play, filled with the purpose of winning with the Lakers.

James took just 13 shots, making seven. His main focus was on being the connector, something Redick revealed he spoke to the 41-year-old in private. As arguably the most decorated star, abandoning his star status meant being egoless. That’s exactly what Redick saw in LeBron James’ performance against the Bulls.

“He had to make some sacrifices when we traded for Luka last year. And he understands how important it is for Luka and AR to have time on the ball… I thought his screening tonight and getting in the pocket, you know, and scoring there, making plays out of that was great. Um, crashed a couple times. He ended up with 18, 7, and 7 and two steals. He just had a great basketball game,” said the Lakers head coach.

Imago Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

James did all of the little things for the Lakers. He made the extra feed, actively trying to find Luka Doncic or Austin Reaves when sharing the court with them. He expended his energy on playing defense and doing the dirty work for the Lakers. That was a pivotal reason that the Lakers won even while allowing 130 points.

“I mean LeBron and I, we talked. We had a great conversation over the last couple days. I think again he wants to do everything possible to help this team win. And he understands the importance of making sure Luka and AR can be at their best and you know that’s incredible of him,” Redick further added.

LeBron James’ adaptation provides instant results

LeBron James‘ grounded personality came with a reason. The Lakers were without Jaxson Hayes, an athletic big with a relentless motor. So, James, owing to his sacrifice, fulfilled his role. He screened, created channels, and most importantly, played a role in securing the glass.

Almost immediately, his efforts showed results. The Lakers scored a season-high 30 points from second-chance opportunities. Deandre Ayton’s six offensive rebounds fueled those numbers. But there was another facet of the game the Lakers improved on. Having three expert decision makers led to efficient possessions.

The Lakers turned the ball over just nine times. On average, they generated three assists before turning the ball over against the Bulls. LeBron James role pertained to making quick reads and spending little time on the ball. He kept the rock moving, causing disruption. And his gravity still creates spacing.

“I mean, the team is most important. You know, everybody’s successful when we win. So, yeah, it is a sacrifice. I know what I’m capable of still doing as an individual, but I’m able to adapt to what’s important for this team. That’s the only thing that matters. And the win is the only thing that matters,” LeBron James said about his role.

This change comes at a pivotal time. There were doubts about whether Doncic, Reaves, and James could actually co-exist. The only way for it to work seamlessly meant one of them would turn down the ball. At 41 and slightly declined from his prime, the Akron Hammer openly made that adjustment himself. Now, the Lakers still have quality decision makers, but with some order.

It helped unlock Deandre Ayton and every other starter. The Lakers also acquired the third seed, now only trailing the Spurs and Thunder in the West. This development could prove to be a real turning point for this team. They’ve looked better after the All-Star break. And they have an engaged LeBron James willing to do anything to win.

It's a recipe for success.