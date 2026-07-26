LeBron James Makes Heartwarming Move Alongside MrBeast for Kids Fighting Cancer

It is always fun when the sports world crosses over with the Internet-challenging energy of MrBeast. But this one is the best yet. The YouTube titan brought along NBA superstar LeBron James to create an unforgettable experience for young cancer patients. The collaboration featured in MrBeast’s video, ‘I Helped 100 Kids Fight Cancer,’ brings vital awareness and fundraising to pediatric cancer research.

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Stepping away from his usual high-stakes challenge videos, Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast, brought a group of young fans and St. Baldrick’s Foundation heroes to the I PROMISE School in Akron, Ohio, where James made a surprise appearance. Unveiling the surprise, MrBeast announced, “You’re not just meeting me today. You’re also gonna be meeting the GREATEST basketball player to ever live… LEBRON JAMES!!”

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Seemingly filmed during his recent trip to Akron before announcing his decision to join the 76ers, James spent quality time on the hardwood with the kids, taking shots and sharing priceless moments before opening up his foundation’s local facilities to the families.

Handing over the keys to his foundation’s venue, James personally welcomed the group, saying:

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“I got something special for you guys. I am handing over the keys to my foundation’s House, Three Thirty, that’s down the street for an unbelievable experience for you guys.”

The video didn’t show what the unbelievable experience James organized was. But he definitely made this group of kids very happy.

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MrBeast’s initiative with his celebrity friends forms part of a major collaborative campaign involving his organization, Beast Philanthropy, alongside Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), Amgen, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, and the LeBron James Family Foundation. The video directs viewers to support the SU2C Pediatric Cancer Dream Team, an initiative linking scientists and top medical researchers across disciplines to accelerate novel treatments for young patients.

Highlighting the urgency of the campaign, SU2C Co-founder Katie Couric noted, “Most people don’t realize cancer is the number one disease killer of kids in the U.S. Each and every child deserves a chance to grow up, and the research we’ll fund through this campaign can help make that happen.”

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The surprise in Akron formed one chapter of a massive video campaign that also featured appearances by Hollywood titan Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, K-pop superstars Stray Kids, and a community blood drive in Greenville, North Carolina aimed at saving 1,000 lives.

Since launching his I PROMISE School in 2018 through the LeBron James Family Foundation, James has prioritized long-term community development and youth empowerment in his hometown. By combining his foundation’s resources with MrBeast’s massive audience, the initiative brings national exposure to pediatric cancer research while giving young fighters a day of pure joy.