LeBron James Makes His Needs Clear To Jarred Vanderbilt Amid Injury Woes

Praise for Jarred Vanderbilt in LakeShow is usually in short supply. In his seventh season, fans are yet to see definitive improvement from him. Some even question why JJ Redick puts him in the rotation. Despite the chatter around him, Vando’s got a mentor in LeBron James. And he’s not given up on his teammate yet.

Vando’s got a very limited but an effective offensive style. That showed against the Memphis Grizzlies today. In what was a close match till the final quarter, the forward came in clutch at a crucial time.

He still needs to improve on his shot selection and jumpers. Something LeBron James said so after the game. “We also need him to knock down a corner shot.” His outside shooting and inability to complete layups has been a sticking point.

James, however, thinks if the 26-year-old masters that, he’d be a force other teams are not prepared for. “Teams are not gonna guard him. They kinda disrespect him over there, not even contesting the shots.”

James said that Vando’s “put a lot of work every day in practice just shooting that same shot.” Which means he’s taken note of the criticism and James’ advice and is working on it.

The Lakers are on shaky ground, losing games, shorthanded, and as many defensive flaws as their turnovers. During this, fans question why Redick puts Vanderbilt in the rotation to score single digits. Tonight changed the opinion about him ever so slightly.

Jarred Vanderbilt came in clutch to help Lakers win

Jarred Vanderbilt’s strengths usually lie in rebounding. Rob Pelinka took a big gamble on his defensive skills by signing him to a $48 million extension in 2023. Two years since, fans haven’t seen a return on that investment.

They believe he’s not even trying. LeBron James says he is, in fact, working on his outside shot.

Vanderbilt was listed as questionable on the injury report with right leg soreness. Yet he managed to enter the game and did what Bron and Redick are probably trying to tell us all along.

He had sparse minutes across all four quarters but initially scored only two points in the Q2. The team let the lead vanish too many times, a common trait of this Lakers squad. When it looked like the Grizzlies would leap ahead, Vando came in clutch.

He hit a three in the last minutes of the game that put the Lakers up 116-110. They extended the lead from there and won 128-121. Vanderbilt had a total 5 points tonight with 2 rebounds and 1 assists, block and steal each across 20 minutes on the floor. He’s made a three in eight straight games, which might sound hyperbolic. But he’s made crucial threes at the right time.

Ironically, Vando was a lot more productive while Bron missed a month’s worth of the season opener. Injuries hampered his consistency though he did get boards. He, however, draws inspiration from the very same guy.

On James’ 41st birthday, Vando told reporters that King James’ high basketball IQ still amazed him. “As far as his [James] IQ and his mentality, it’s still extremely high, so I think that’s what separates him.” James’ indisputable quality sounds aspirational for Vando. Hopefully he can heed his advice too.