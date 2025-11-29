LeBron James Makes Honest Confession to Dwyane Wade on Lakers’ Title Chances

LeBron James had the biggest grin coming on Sports on Prime. Tonight was about reunions for him. He got to play against old teammate, Anthony Davis, for the first time in LA since the earth-shattering trade. D’Angelo Russell was, well, there. And before the game, he got to hang out with his old ‘Banana Boat’ buddy, Dwyane Wade, who’s now Prime’s newest correspondent. Maybe it’s their old chemistry that supercharged the air in Crypto.com Arena (and probably how Bron recreated his and D-Wade’s famous alley-oop with Luka), but Wade could ask the tough questions and James could answer them.

After sciatica made Bron miss the first three weeks of the season, his reunion with D-Wade on opposite sides of the mic was overdue. Wade had to congratulate him for Year 23 first of all. James highlighted the “process” and everything “behind the scenes” that carried him through his 23rd season debut.

We know LeBron’s putting in the work. But is his team? Unlike D-Wade, Bron has won two more championships after the two in Miami in ’12 and ’13. So the 3x NBA champ wanted to know, “What makes you feel in year 23 that you have the approach that’s needed to get back to that level? That’s the only reason you’re playing for and that’s to be a champion.”

“I think you just said it: one, you know, the best teacher in life, experience,” James stated. “So, I’ve experienced a lot in my career, I’ve experienced those battles, wins, losses. So, I’m battle-tested, you know.”

Perhaps for the first time, James is more overt about having Luka Doncic and his incredible run with Austin Reaves carrying the Lakers to a 14-4 record. “And then to have the complementary players that we have, to have this team that we’re playing with right now, I feel like we got a good chance.” Now, this was said at an NBA Cup game. But King James is talking about the championship.

Yet he stopped short of an outright declaration. “We know in this league there’s not a lot of teams that feel like they have a chance to win it, you know, and we’re one of the teams that feel that way, but it’s a long process. We’re still in November, and we want to continue to build that over the next months.”

The quiet confidence is not misplaced. The Lakers are on one of their best runs despite starting the season shorthanded. Year 23 is also the season things have been extraordinarily different with LeBron James. This makes his admission a barometer for his expectations.

LeBron James is comfortable with the Lakers’ situation

The 2025-26 season opener was not a standard LeBron year. For starters, people almost thought the 23rd season was not happening because of the ‘second decision’ Hennesy debacle. It’s almost impossible not to have an offseason without speculating if James is retiring. Almost every new development in the Lakers organization – from Austin Reaves’ extension to signing Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart – seemed to amplify speculation of James’ role in the team.

It could mean that for the first time in 23 years, King James is not the star of the franchise. Add in sciatica and everyone was sure he’d be taking a backseat to the new generational talent on the team, Luka Doncic. A little bit about Bron’s pride was spoken about and how he’d not be a second or third option.

Bron’s admission to D-Wade dismisses all that. He looks ecstatic to join a 14-4 (13-4 when the interview happened) team. James switching to role-player mode for Doncic and Austin Reaves has helped the team further. As they beat the Mavs for their sixth straight win, proving that even at almost 41, he can be a real contender.

Besides, he’s told Wade, “it’s all about the joy.” Sure, who else can see real title hopes in year 23 and not have joy?