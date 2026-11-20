LeBron James is making sure his family remains part of his basketball journey, even as he is playing an unprecedented 24th NBA season. The 41-year-old’s decision to return for another season has also meant making sacrifices at home. After he left Los Angeles to join the Philadelphia 76ers, the four-time NBA champion now finds himself spending much of the season away from his wife, Savannah, and their three children, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.

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The distance has not stopped Bron from keeping his family close to his heart. In fact, his latest gesture comes through his signature sneaker line, with Nike unveiling three new LeBron 24 colorways inspired by his children. The ‘Family Pack’ features three distinct colorways, each tied to one of the collection’s central themes. The release is a tribute to the three people who hold a meaningful part in his journey away from the basketball court.

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LeBron James shared the news on his Instagram post and story with the caption, “Three colorways. Three kids. One family. 🔥👟.”

The collection features vibrant candy-paint KingKnit uppers that gradually transition into a black gradient around the toe box. Pearlized Swooshes add another distinctive detail, giving the three pairs a shared visual identity despite their different colors and themes.

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The pink version carries the ‘Family’ theme, while the ocean-blue pair represents ‘Wonder.’ Completing the collection is a four-leaf clover-inspired green colorway called ‘Lucky.’ While LeBron James shared the post, Nike has not yet announced a release date or retail price for the LeBron 24 Family Pack.

And reports haven’t confirmed an individual shoe assignment for Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri. But the three-pair collection makes the connection to LeBron James’ children particularly meaningful. The timing is also interesting.

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Bron is experiencing a significant change in his professional life after leaving the Lakers and joining Philadelphia for the 2026-27 campaign. With Savannah James and the children maintaining their base in Los Angeles, the sneaker collection offers another reminder of the family that remains central to his life.

While LeBron James is finding ways to celebrate his children, his recent conversation with Steve Nash revealed that not every family-related decision has received the same enthusiasm from his wife.

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“My wife is pissed at me right now. We’re building a house in Los Angeles. She’s pissed at me. And she’s right too,” James admitted in appearance on Mind the Game. “I f—–g put, like a little half court, little basketball court outside the workout. She was like, ‘We could have used that real estate for something else, you know that, right? Like, when the f–k are you gonna go out there and shoot a basketball after you’re done playing ball?'”

The disagreement concerned a basketball half-court that the 41-year-old had included outside the property’s workout area. The question was difficult for the four-time NBA champion to dismiss, particularly because he had been working on the property for years.

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LeBron James purchased the Beverly Hills property for $36.75 million in 2020 and began rebuilding it in 2023. Since he already stated that the 76ers contract could be his last, it suggests his playing career will eventually end. So, leaving the possibility of an expensive basketball facility that he might rarely use. During the discussion, he acknowledged that one of his sons could eventually enjoy the facility.

The 76ers star also entertained the possibility of his grandchildren using it in the future, even if that remains a distant prospect. Another idea he considered was converting the space into a putting green. That would give him an opportunity to enjoy golf after retiring from professional basketball rather than leaving the court unused.