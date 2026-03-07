LeBron James Makes One Promise About His Retirement After Comparing It to Funeral

For most athletes, retirement marks a quiet ending. But for LeBron James, the moment he eventually walks away from the NBA might feel more like a profound life event. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar recently opened up about how he imagines the day his legendary career ends, offering a surprisingly philosophical perspective that caught the attention of fans and analysts alike.

Rather than viewing retirement as simply the final chapter of a basketball journey, James hinted at a deeper way he hopes to experience that moment.

“I kind of look at it like when you lose a loved one, and you have a funeral, People tend to be sad, but it’s also a celebration of life,” James told the California Post in an exclusive interview. “I think for me, when I’m done with this game, it’ll be a celebration of life and not of loss. It’ll be a celebration of everything I’ve been able to accomplish in this game, everything I’ve put into it. The moments, all the love.”

Imago Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Through his statement, LeBron James confirmed that his retirement will be an emotional moment, but he feels content. And, if we’re being honest, he has every reason to. After all, the Lakers’ superstar has checked every box from the list a player creates when he enters the league. While a fifth championship ring might be the cherry on top for him, he doesn’t necessarily need another accolade to further cement his legacy.

James’ comparison is revealing because it reframes retirement not as a sudden ending, but as the closing ceremony of a long narrative. In elite sports, athletes often struggle with the psychological shift that comes when the identity built over decades suddenly disappears.

By describing the moment as a “celebration of life,” James appears to be consciously reshaping that transition, turning what is typically framed as loss into a moment of reflection and gratitude.

That longevity naturally makes the end feel less like a typical retirement and more like the closing of an era in the sport itself.

In that sense, James’ metaphor may also hint at how he hopes the basketball world will respond when the day finally arrives, not with mourning, but with acknowledgment of the scale of the journey he has taken and the imprint he has left on the game.

So, we expect LeBron James to be enjoying his last ride in the NBA, whenever he does make up his mind. In the meantime, he continues to shatter records and etch his name in the league’s history as the season marches on.

LeBron James becomes the NBA’s all-time leader in made field goals

While LeBron James has confirmed that his days in the NBA are limited, that hasn’t stopped him from reaching new heights. On Thursday, the veteran forward reached yet another milestone in his career despite the Los Angeles Lakers falling short against the injury-riddled Denver Nuggets. James, who exited the game early because of an injury scare, finished the game with 16 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds.

This was enough for him to overtake Kareem Abdul-Jabbar by becoming the league’s all-time leader in made field goals. The Lakers legend held the record for several years with 15,837 field goals throughout his illustrious career, until James overtook him last night. As expected, this was an emotional moment for the 41-year-old, who reflected on his journey to this milestone.

Imago Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“My name being mentioned with some of the greatest to ever play this game has always been humbling and pretty cool,” James told NBA.com. “It’s a pretty cool thing. I grew up watching and reading, idolizing a lot of the greats. And if I ever was able to be a part of the NBA, I wanted to be in a position where I could be named with some of the greats by doing something right.”

Well, he certainly has done things right throughout his career, as this record came just days after he became the first player in NBA history to reach the 43,000 career points mark.

While records have followed LeBron James throughout his career, which isn’t surprising given his skill and talent, what stands out even today is his dedication and humility as he continues to lead the Lakers for the rest of the season.