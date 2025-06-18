LeBron James Makes One Stephen Curry Promise After Dismissing Unusual Career Path Speculation

Legends do not just play the game. They bend time, rewrite stories, and make you feel something deeper. Michael Jordan set the path. But LeBron James and Stephen Curry? They danced on it. Every season they return, they leave jaws dropped and hearts full. From 2014 to 2018, their Finals clashes were pure theater. Curry triumphed, but LeBron never backed down. Yet through all the fire and fury, their bond remains.

Yet, Bron seems to be missing out on something interesting that the world has already watched. Do you remember Mr. Throwback? Yeah, LeBron James hasn’t watched it. He confessed this on The Hollywood Reporter while agreeing to the fact that his current head coach, JJ Redick, and Curry’s style of gameplay have a resemblance. Shooting deep, and deep bombs, you know.

Now, the interviewer asked: “Steph followed the path you paved into Hollywood — did you ever get a chance to watch his Peacock series Mr. Throwback?” The 40-year-old Lakers star admitted, “No, you know, it’s funny. I never got an opportunity to dive into it, you know? And so, yeah, I’m not hip on it.” The interviewer continued to commend the series, “It was pretty good. Unfortunately, it only lasted the one season, so it’d be easy to catch up on.” Without a moment’s hesitation, LeBron promised, “I will; I appreciate the insight there. I’ll have to tap into it [and watch] season one.”

Speaking of Mr. Throwback, it’s a washed-up sports memorabilia hustler who clings to the past, chasing one last shot at redemption. His mission? To make peace with Stephen Curry — not the global icon, but the childhood teammate he once betrayed in sixth grade. What starts as a desperate reach for forgiveness turns into a journey through fame, nostalgia, and the price of lost time.

Now, that’s all about LeBron’s sweet little promise to the Baby-Faced Assassin. Talking about series, Bron’s production banner, The SpringHill Company, came into the conversation. Recently, they merged with Fulwell 73. That being said, does James Sr. see himself in Hollywood in the future? Some sort of future plan, maybe?

LeBron James ends rumors about the Hollywood career path

Looking ahead, does the Akron Hammer have a five-year plan either for his company or personally as a producer? Additionally, is there someone in Hollywood whose career path he aims to follow? LeBron James cleared the air of rumors of a Hollywood debut. He said:

“No, I don’t have a blueprint of someone I want to be like in the industry. I want to continue to do what we’ve been doing, and I want to continue to keep storytelling at the forefront of everything that we do. I think storytelling is the most incredible thing we can do, not only for ourselves, but for our fanbase and for our families. People can actually be in their households and watch certain documentaries or watch certain movies, or listen to podcasts — storytelling really brings people together.”

Stories are where legends live forever, even off the hardwood. While LeBron missed Mr. Throwback, he never misses the bigger picture. He may not chase a Hollywood idol, but he knows the power of stories that touch hearts. So, whether it’s shooting bombs or producing brilliance, the King is still rewriting the script. One promise, one project, one legacy at a time.