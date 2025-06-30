brand-logo
LeBron James Makes $725M Business Announcement After Rich Paul Reportedly Ends Trade Talks

ByIshan Athawle

Jun 30, 2025 | 5:36 PM EDT

LeBron’s done it all—NBA rings, blockbuster movies, pizza chains, and even a slice of the Red Sox. Oh, and Liverpool too. So, when news drops about his next big move, it barely feels surprising. Of course it’s bold. Of course it’s got juice. At this point, accouncing something new feels less like a leap—and more like LeBron just casually laying it up, left-handed, eyes closed. When he stepped into the male grooming game, that’s when it hit different. This wasn’t just business—it felt personal. Like LeBron saying, “Yeah, I care about this.” And now? He’s taking that message everywhere.

The Shop isn’t just a barbershop—it’s a whole vibe. LeBron turned casual chair talk into culture. Real convos, raw opinions, and unfiltered takes? That’s the brand. He teamed up with Maverick Carter to make it more than a show—it’s a statement. At first, the $10 vegan, cruelty-free, and “high-performance” were only on just Walmart and CVS. But that world’s changed since then. And now, it’s bagged the biggest – you can add Alexa to add it to your shopping list.

A morning routine fit for a @kingjames. 👑 Explore your own routine with #TheShop men’s grooming line — available now @amazon, @cvspharmacy, and @walmart,” said the caption of the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shop (@theshop)

This is a developing story…

